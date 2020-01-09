comscore Is Google's 500 million monthly Assistant users number a win? | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Google claims it has 500 million Assistant users each month; but is it a win or a loss?
News

Google claims it has 500 million Assistant users each month; but is it a win or a loss?

News

Android's parent company does have a large number of Assistant users, but how well do those number stack up against its even larger Android OS user base?

  • Published: January 9, 2020 12:41 PM IST
google assistant

Google recently claimed that its Google Assistant service is used by over 500 million people across the globe each month. While it sounds nice, the statement proved to be a double-edged sword for the company.

Related Stories


The plus side is, Google’s Assistant has access to over 500 million devices. This puts Google ahead of Amazon. Amazon reported last year that it sold over 100 million gadgets armed with the Alexa voice assistant. Access to more devices than Amazon also means Google’s Assistant has access to more mass data and can recognise more patterns. Hence it can bring up more relevant results, and basically, do more.

Watch: Best laptops launched at CES 2020

But here is the problem. Google’s Android operating system runs on about 2.5 billion devices. The 500 million figure shows that Google Assistant is being used only on lesser than a fourth of all Android devices. This points to the service either not being used on about two billion Android devices. This could be either due to the service not being available, or users refusing to use it.

Why does Google Assistant’s user base matter?

The stats hence reveal that though it has a large reach, Google’s Assistant could be used on a large percentage of Android smartphones out there. Google is yet to tap into the big data offered by about two billion devices, and that is a big number.

Huawei Watch GT 2 Review: Great design and impressive battery life

Also Read

Huawei Watch GT 2 Review: Great design and impressive battery life

The numbers help us understand the scale at which the data war is brewing. Between companies like Google Amazon, Apple, and Facebook, everyone wants their digital assistants and services at people’s disposal. Further, voice-data is considered the future. Voice data has proven to be the key for brands to pull people towards their ecosystem and hence, products. The information is used by companies to advertise and sell more relevant products and services towards people. After all, data is where the ‘smart’ in smart assistants comes from.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: January 9, 2020 12:41 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

Realme fitness band soon coming to India; launch teased by Madhav Sheth
Wearables
Realme fitness band soon coming to India; launch teased by Madhav Sheth
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Indian prices leaked

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Indian prices leaked

After Realme 5i launch; Realme 5 discontinued

News

After Realme 5i launch; Realme 5 discontinued

OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T updates rolling out

News

OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T updates rolling out

Xiaomi electric shaver launched in China

News

Xiaomi electric shaver launched in China

Most Popular

Huawei Watch GT 2 Review

Xech Speaker Pods Review

LG G8X ThinQ First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Review

Realme X2 Pro Review

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Indian prices leaked

After Realme 5i launch; Realme 5 discontinued

OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T updates rolling out

Xiaomi electric shaver launched in China

Realme 5i launched: Price, full specs, features, availability and more

Best laptops launched at CES 2020

Apple Store could be a gateway to coding in India

Top 5 upcoming smartphones to launch in January 2020

Top 5 Apple Arcade Games

3 big trends that will define the mobile and wearable market in 2020

Related Topics

Related Stories

Google says Assistant has 500 million monthly users

News

Google says Assistant has 500 million monthly users
Huawei P40 Pro leak hints at five cameras at the back

News

Huawei P40 Pro leak hints at five cameras at the back
Honor Magic Watch 2, Band 5i India launch on January 14

News

Honor Magic Watch 2, Band 5i India launch on January 14
Essential Phone PH-1 gets January 2020 security patch

News

Essential Phone PH-1 gets January 2020 security patch
Sonos sues Google for alleged patent infringement

News

Sonos sues Google for alleged patent infringement

हिंदी समाचार

Realme 5i स्मार्टफोन क्वार्ड रियर कैमरा सेटअप और 5,000mAh बैटरी के साथ हुआ लॉन्च

PUBG Mobile की अपडेट में शामिल होगा नया Domination Mode और Town अरीना मैप

बेंगलुरू, मनमाड और भुसावल रेलवे स्टेशनों पर प्रायोगिक तौर पर लगे फेशियल रिकॉग्निशन सिस्टम

PUBG Mobile Lite में बेहतर होंगे ग्राफिक्स, गेम में जुड़ी नई ग्राफिक्स सेटिंग्स

Samsung ने 2019 में बेचीं Galaxy Fold की 4 लाख से ज्यादा डिवाइसेस

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Indian prices leaked
News
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Indian prices leaked
After Realme 5i launch; Realme 5 discontinued

News

After Realme 5i launch; Realme 5 discontinued
OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T updates rolling out

News

OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T updates rolling out
Xiaomi electric shaver launched in China

News

Xiaomi electric shaver launched in China
Realme 5i launched: Price, full specs, features, availability and more

News

Realme 5i launched: Price, full specs, features, availability and more