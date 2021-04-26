After Microsoft, Google comes in support of India fighting COVID-19 consuming thousands of lives every day. Google has announced Rs 135 crore in new funding for India. The official blog post states, “This includes two grants from Google.org, Google’s philanthropic arm, totalling 20 Crore INR ($2.6 million USD).” Also Read - Google to shut down "ask and answer" feature on April 30: How to download all your contributions

Google CEO Sundar Pichai took to microblogging site Twitter to state, "Devastated to see the worsening Covid crisis in India. Google & Googlers are providing Rs 135 Crore in funding to @GiveIndia , @UNICEF for medical supplies, orgs supporting high-risk communities, and grants to help spread critical information."

Google helps India fight COVID-19 second wave

Among the two grants, "the first is to GiveIndia to provide cash assistance to families hit hardest by the crisis to help with their everyday expenses. The second will go to UNICEF to help get urgent medical supplies, including oxygen and testing equipment, to where it's needed most in India."

Google further reveals, “it also includes donations from our ongoing employee giving campaign — so far more than 900 Googlers have contributed 3.7 Crore INR ($500,000 USD) for organizations supporting high-risk and marginalized communities.” The finding includes increased Ad Grant support for public health information campaigns.

Over the year, Google has helped everyone around the world get latest information related to COVID-19 via Search and Maps, YouTube and Ads. The COVID features on Search in India are available in India, in English and eight Indian languages. The company said, “we continue to improve localization and highlight authoritative information.”

The information Search shows include “information on where to get testing and vaccines; so far, Maps and Search surface thousands of vaccine sites, and we are working to add tens of thousands more.” The tech giant announced collaboration with the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, and with organizations like the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, to support vaccine awareness initiatives.

“On YouTube, we are supporting the government in their vaccine communication strategy, as well as working to raise up authoritative information and reduce misinformation,” the company notes. Google has also added support for “public donations for several nongovernmental organizations on Google Pay.”

To recall, since last year, Google helped MyGov and the World Health Organization reach audiences with messages focused on how to stay safe and facts about vaccines. “We’re increasing our support today with an additional 112 Crore INR ($15 million) in Ad Grants to local health authorities and nonprofits for more language coverage options,” the blog post notes.