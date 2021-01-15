Google has completed its $1.2 billion acquisition. Google announced the acquisition in November 2019 and it was approved by the European Commission last year. “Today, I’m excited to announce that Google has completed its acquisition of Fitbit and I want to personally welcome this talented team to Google,” Rick Osterloh, Senior Vice President, Devices & Services, Google said in a blog post. Also Read - Google said to be working on Pixel 4A 5G touchscreen issues

“By working closely with Fitbit’s team of experts, and bringing together the best AI, software and hardware, we can help spur innovation in wearables and build products to benefit even more people around the world,” Osterloh had previously said. The deal is about devices and not data, Google has already said. This means Google will not use Fitbit users’ health and wellness data for Google ads and this data will be separated from other Google ads data. Also Read - Today's Tech News: Samsung Galaxy S20 price cut, Signal ramps up hiring

Meanwhile, Fitbit has confirmed that its services will continue to work the same on Android and iOS platforms. ” have no doubt that this acquisition will create so many opportunities. But I also want you to know that many of the things you know and love about Fitbit will remain the same,” James Park, CEO, President & Co-Founder of Fitbit said in a blog post. Also Read - Google removes loans apps from Play Store in India that harassed users

“The trust of our users will continue to be paramount, and we will maintain strong data privacy and security protections, giving you control of your data and staying transparent about what we collect and why,” Park added. Additionally, Fitbit users can still choose to connect to third-party services, including their favorite health and wellness apps to their Fitbit account.

Thanks to the acquisition, Google can now use the wearable maker’s expertise in the wearable space. Fitbit has sold over 120 million devices in more than 100 countries since it shipped the original Fitbit tracker in 2009. Further, users have logged in 275 trillion steps and over 15 billion hours of sleep using their Fitbit trackers.