Google could launch its own foldable Pixel Fold in 2021

It's interesting to see that Google seems to be considering entering the foldable device market.

  • Published: August 7, 2020 6:47 PM IST
Google Pixel Fold

It’s not the first time we’ve heard rumors about the possible launch of a foldable Pixel smartphone but, until now, we haven’t got much credibility around it. What we did know was that Google seems to be working on a prototype, as confirmed by the company’s previous manager Mario Queiroz. However, the firm said at the time that it did not see a clear utility behind the model. Also Read - Pixel 5 now has a launch date and you should thank Google for the leak

Now, a document leaked and reviewed by 9to5Google suggests that the foldable Pixel device could be a reality, but we may have to wait for a little over a year to see it launch. The leaked document lists devices it refers to by their codenames: ‘Raven’ and ‘Oriole’ could be variants of Pixel 6. Meanwhile, ‘barbette’ appears to be Pixel 5a. Also Read - Google Pixel 5 could launch with 6.67-inch 120Hz display

Google upcoming Foldable smartphone leaks in a document

However, the document also refers to a device called a ‘Passport’ as a ‘folding’ device. The name “passport” reminds us of the Galaxy Fold (or its successor, the Galaxy Z Fold 2). It could particularly compete with other devices in this segment. Such as the Microsoft Surface Duo, which is likely to make its debut later this year. Also Read - Google Files gets pin-protected Safe Folder feature to store private files

The supposed Pixel 6 and the Pixel Fold smartphones are scheduled for a launch in the last quarter of 2021. Meanwhile, the Pixel 5a is expected to be announced in the second quarter of 2021. That is more or less what one would expect from Google in a year typical, although it is not clear if the delayed launch of Pixel 4a will affect Pixel 5a.

Since the listing comes from a document on Android development, it may not reflect what will eventually go on sale. Still, it’s interesting to see that Google seems to be considering entering the foldable device market. And how it would make use and optimizes its software.

  • Published Date: August 7, 2020 6:47 PM IST

Best Sellers