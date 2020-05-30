comscore Google delays Android 11 beta launch event | BGR India
Google delays Android 11 beta launch event

Google will be hosting another virtual event in the coming weeks to reveal the latest Android version.

  • Published: May 30, 2020 2:33 PM IST
Android 11

Google has pushed the launch date for Android 11 beta. The company reached out via its Twitter handle and said,” now is not the time to celebrate.” The company was going to host its virtual event on 3 June but now it’ll be done on a later date. Also Read - Google Pixel 4a XL leak shows the cancelled smartphone from all angles

Android 11 was supposed to be Google‘s headline feature of the I/O 2020 event but owing to the pandemic, the event was cancelled. Traditionally, the first stable release for new Android version comes out in third quarter. Also Read - OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T Android 10 stable update rolling out: Report

The postponement of Android 11 beta event also co-incides with the delayed launch of the Pixel 4a smartphone.  The phone was also expected to be part of the I/O 2020 lineup but owing to various issues, the product is yet to make its debut. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Android 10 One UI 2.1 update rolling out in India

Android 11 is the first version to come without a dessert name and was announced back in 2019. Here’s what Google said about the delay: “We are excited to tell you more about Android 11, but now is not the time to celebrate. We are postponing the June 3rd event and beta release. We’ll be back with more on Android 11, soon.”

This most likely suggests the company doesn’t want to ‘celebrate’ when people are protesting out on the streets in the US. The protests are to show their anger towards the death of George Floyd in Minnesota. This has now extended beyond a conflict in the region, forcing the cops to take extreme force on people.

Google Pixel 4a features

Google introduced the 3a series in 2019 to make it affordable. This year’s Google Pixel 4a is going to be any different. According to rumors, this phone will sport a 5.8-inch Full-HD display and come packing with the Snapdragon 730 processor, paired with 4 or 6GB RAM. It will come with a single 12-megapixel rear camera, and 8-megapixel shooter on the front. It will get a 3,080mAh battery that will support 18W fast charging. The Pixel 4a will rival the iPhone SE 2020 in the US.

  • Published Date: May 30, 2020 2:33 PM IST

