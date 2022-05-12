comscore Google demoed the possible Google Glass successor
Google demoed the possible Google Glass successor at Google I/O 2022

Google is aiming to break down language barriers and help people with hearing issues with the new Google Glass.

Google on Wednesday at its Google I/O 2022 event announced a bunch of new things. It includes some improvements and addition of features to its search engine, Maps, the Translate feature, and others. The company also launched the much-awaited Google Pixel 6a at the event and also revealed the design of the forthcoming Google Pixel 7 series. However, what piqued our curiosity was the possible Google Glass successor.  Also Read - Android 13 beta 2 announced at Google I/O 2022: Check details

Google, for years, has been working on Augmented reality. The company used AR capabilities for offering enhanced experience on phones, and now, that magic is said to be useful in the real world, as noted by Sundar Pichai.  Also Read - Google I/O 2022: Google Pixel Watch with WearOS, Fitbit integration announced

At the event, Pichai showcased Google’s next-generation smart glasses that could possibly succeed the 2014’s Google Glass. The new smart glasses will make use of AR for real-world usage.  Also Read - Google I/O 2022: Google Search gets Multisearch near me, Diversified Search filter, and more

With Google’s AR-powered smart glasses, people with hearing issues might actually be able to understand what the other person’s speaking. How it works is, while a person speaks, Google’s smart glasses will show live captions of what’s being said by the other person to the one wearing it. 

This will also be helpful for the live translation of languages. Say you don’t know a particular language, then you can just wear the glasses and let the other person speak, as he speaks, you’ll see live captions which you can read and understand. 

Apart from these features, the smart glasses appear to have a slightly different design than the original Google Glass. Instead of having a Scientist-glasses look like the original Glass, it now has a simpler design. While the technology looks interesting and helpful in the real world, keep in mind that it’s just a prototype device. And, it’s unclear whether it will ever hit the market anytime soon. There’s very little possibility of it being available commercially. 

“Each year we get a little closer to delivering on our timeless mission. And we still have so much further to go. At Google, we genuinely feel a sense of excitement about that. And we are optimistic that the breakthroughs you just saw will help us get there,” said Pichai while wrapping up the Google I/O 2022 event.

  • Published Date: May 12, 2022 9:59 AM IST
  • Updated Date: May 12, 2022 10:12 AM IST

