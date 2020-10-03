comscore Google to turn off face retouching feature on Pixel phone | BGR India
Google to disable face retouching features on Pixel phones and Camera app

Google is making these changes as part of its new people-centered guidelines issued this week.

  Published: October 3, 2020 3:49 PM IST
Google is taking a big step against the use of beauty modes on smartphones. The company has talked about the impact of this feature on the user’s well-being. This is why Google has decided to act against the whole trend of face retouching features. The company is going to turn off the feature on Pixel phones and the Google camera app by default. Also Read - Google removes 17 apps with Joker Malware from Play Store: Here’s what you should do

Obviously, Google has no right to ban the use of such features. Instead, it is giving people the choice to give their consent before using retouching features like these. These modes have become popular courtesy brands like Oppo, Vivo, and Xiaomi, who integrate them with their selfie camera software. Most phone makers point out that people like this feature, making it a hot selling point for the manufacturers. But Google clearly sees the other side of having such artificial features. Features like these work through AI technology. Also Read - Google extends unlimited Meet video calls for all users till March 2021

The changes are part of Google’s people-centered guidelines issued this week. The company wants people to understand their rights when it comes to technology, giving them the choice to use such features or not. “This means you should get to choose if and when your appearance is changed in pictures”, as mentioned in this post. Also Read - Google Maps dark mode on Android finally rolls out

Google is bringing these changes to the camera app on Google Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a 5G, and the Pixel 5. The camera interface will get a new update in the coming weeks, which will show options to turn off or tone down face retouching. We are not sure if other phone makers will follow the new guidelines.

Google Pixel 5 launched: Specifications

Google has taken a new approach to the Pixel 5. Instead of going for the flagship Snapdragon 865 to make it extremely expensive, the company is using a midrange Snapdragon 765G chip with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The phone sports a 6-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The top of the display only has a punch-hole cutout for the front camera. The bezels are quite thin and the rest of the body is made of aluminum. It supports wireless charging and comes with IP68 certification for water and dust resistance.

  Published Date: October 3, 2020 3:49 PM IST

