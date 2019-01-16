Google Docs, Slides, Sheets, and Sites updated with 'Material Design' UI refresh

Google has been on a visual overhaul spree lately. From Chrome to Drive, and from Keep Notes to Android Messages, the company has updated a whole bunch of its apps and services with the new ‘Material Design’ interface over the past few months. However, there’s still a lot to do, and it seems the app/service next in line for the UI refresh is Google’s web-based office suite.

Through a post on the official ‘G Suite Updates Blog’, Google has announced that all primary components of its online productivity suite will be getting the new ‘Material Design’ refresh, starting today. These include Docs, Sheets, Slides, and Sites. It’s worth mentioning here that the design will be rolling out to only those users who use Docs, Sheets, Slides, and Sites as part of a G Suite package. As far as regular users are concerned, it may take some time for the UI changes to appear on their end.

As you’d expect, the revamped user interface doesn’t bring any new features or functionalities to Docs, Sheets, Slides, and Sites. That said, there are quite a few visual improvements that the overhaul introduces. These include new typography, consistently-designed controls (e.g. buttons, dialogs, and sidebars), and updated iconography. Also, since this is a server-side update, it’ll available automatically, and no action is required on part of G Suite administrators.

Google has said that for Rapid Release Domains, the rollout has already commenced from January 15. On the other hand, Scheduled Release Domains will start getting the update starting February 11. The update is available for all major editions of G Suite, including Basic, Business, Enterprise, Education, Enterprise for Education, and non-profits.