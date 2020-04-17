Google Doodle thanks teachers, childcare workers

Tech giant Google is known to use its classic homepage in creative ways to throw light on important topics. The company does this by turning its iconic ‘Google’ logo into something new, complete with pictures, animation and occasionally even music. Today’s Google Doodle thanks the teachers and childcare workers around the world battling their own war in the Coronavirus pandemic. Also Read - Google Doodle thanks grocery workers in a series to honor frontline workers fighting COVID-19

The company thanked various doctors around the world its Doodle yesterday. Doctors, nurses, and other medical professionals from all around the globe are currently treating over a million patients who have Coronavirus. Today's Google Doodle thanks teachers, who despite the pandemic, are continuing to teach students pretty much everywhere. Online classes are being conducted where teachers and professors are conducting lectures over services like Zoom.

While many companies globally are working on a vaccine for the Coronavirus, a feasible vaccine make take months to be perfected. Further, it will be at least a few more months until the vaccine is available on a large scale. Until this undefined point in time, the education of millions of students could have been on hold. This could not only ruin their academic timelines but also disrupt the careers of those close to graduation.

However, thanks to modern technology and the immense dedication and effort thrown in by teachers and professors all over, education continues to thrive right at home. Also working hard are childcare workers who have to fill in the tough shoes of parents at a time like this.

The Coronavirus has so far infected over 2 million people globally, with almost 1.5 million active cases. There have been over 1,45,500 deaths as per Worldometers. The worst affected countries include the USA, Spain, Italy, France, Germany, and the UK.

Meanwhile, a growing number of cases in India have brought it in the top 20 list of worst-affected countries. India as of now has over 13,400 cases with 448 deaths. The rise of new cases and deaths in the country has brought its name up from 25 to 18 within just two weeks.