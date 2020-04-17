comscore Google Doodle thanks teachers, childcare workers | BGR India
Google Doodle appreciates efforts of teachers, childcare workers during COVID-19 outbreak

The new Google Doodle shows an animated teacher using a home-made setup to teach across

Google Doodle Teachers

Tech giant Google is known to use its classic homepage in creative ways to throw light on important topics. The company does this by turning its iconic ‘Google’ logo into something new, complete with pictures, animation and occasionally even music. Today’s Google Doodle thanks the teachers and childcare workers around the world battling their own war in the Coronavirus pandemic. Also Read - Google Doodle thanks grocery workers in a series to honor frontline workers fighting COVID-19

The company thanked various doctors around the world its Doodle yesterday. Doctors, nurses, and other medical professionals from all around the globe are currently treating over a million patients who have Coronavirus. Today’s Google Doodle thanks teachers, who despite the pandemic, are continuing to teach students pretty much everywhere. Online classes are being conducted where teachers and professors are conducting lectures over services like Zoom. Also Read - Google Doodle tries to create awareness about coronavirus

Watch: Top 5 apps providing free services during coronavirus pandemic

While many companies globally are working on a vaccine for the Coronavirus, a feasible vaccine make take months to be perfected. Further, it will be at least a few more months until the vaccine is available on a large scale. Until this undefined point in time, the education of millions of students could have been on hold. This could not only ruin their academic timelines but also disrupt the careers of those close to graduation. Also Read - Google Doodle celebrates Ignaz Semmelweis and his discovery of medical benefits of hand-washing

However, thanks to modern technology and the immense dedication and effort thrown in by teachers and professors all over, education continues to thrive right at home. Also working hard are childcare workers who have to fill in the tough shoes of parents at a time like this.

Coronavirus cases rise

The Coronavirus has so far infected over 2 million people globally, with almost 1.5 million active cases. There have been over 1,45,500 deaths as per Worldometers. The worst affected countries include the USA, Spain, Italy, France, Germany, and the UK.

Coronavirus: Apple Mobility data reveals more than 70 percent decline in walking and driving after lockdown

Also Read

Coronavirus: Apple Mobility data reveals more than 70 percent decline in walking and driving after lockdown

Meanwhile, a growing number of cases in India have brought it in the top 20 list of worst-affected countries. India as of now has over 13,400 cases with 448 deaths. The rise of new cases and deaths in the country has brought its name up from 25 to 18 within just two weeks.

हिंदी समाचार

OnePlus 8 सीरीज खरीदने वालों के लिए शानदार मौका, फ्री में ऐसे कर लें अनबॉक्सिंग

Tata Sky ने बढ़ाई अपने 10 चैनल की फ्री वैधता, लॉकडाउन में उठा सकते हैं आनंद

Google ने नोकिया के कुछ स्मार्टफोन के लिए जारी किया कॉल रिकॉर्डिंग फीचर

Huawei Nova 7 Series में मिल सकते हैं ये दमदार फीचर, होगा क्वाड कैमरा सेटअप

20 अप्रैल से ऑनलाइन मोबाइल, टीवी और फ्रिज की बिक्री पर गृहमंत्रालय ने दिया स्पष्टीकरण

