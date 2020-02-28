Google Doodle celebrates 200th birthday of John Tenniel

The software giant is back with yet another Google doodle to celebrate a personality’s birthday. Today, the Google doodle is celebrating the 200th birthday of illustrator and satirical artist Sir John Tenniel. As is the case with past Doodles, Google has shared additional details about the 19th-century artist on its dedicated Google Doodle page. The artist is regarded as the most highly-regarded Victorian illustrator and painter.

John Tenniel is best remembered for bringing to life the characters of Lewis Carroll’s timeless “Alice in Wonderland” series. The English illustrator was born in London on this day in 1820, and his talent was known from a young age, Google said. At just 16, Tenniel showcased his first work, which was an oil painting for an exhibition at the Society of British Artists.

Google says “Tenniel found his calling as an illustrator in 1850 when he became a political cartoonist with the historic weekly magazine Punch. Tenniel developed a distinctive style, due in part to his near-photographic memory.” The artist’s unique approach caught the attention of writer and professor Charles Dodgson, whose pen name was Lewis Carroll. Later, Tenniel started illustrating Carroll’s new book, “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland.”

Later, the artist returned to political cartoons as Tenniel didn’t want to do another illustration job again. “For his considerable contributions to both the magazine and “Alice in Wonderland,” Tenniel received a knighthood in 1893,” Google said. The search giant says, “Tenniel’s illustrations have animated the imaginations of children and adults alike for generations. His legacy continues to thrive, as readers cherish these timeless works of art to this day. ”

