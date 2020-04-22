Google Doodle celebrates Earth Day with bees

Tech giant Google recently highlighted another event through its homepage doodle. After days of throwing light on the importance of various professions fighting the Coronavirus pandemic, Google has a new doodle in action. The latest doodle celebrates Earth Day 2020 through a minigame right on the homepage itself. The animated doodle that turns to a game when you click on it is similar to the infamous Pacman Google Doodle. Also Read - Huawei users and Android users China can’t use Google’s new Contact tracing framework

Users are initially shown a green logo with a bee and a miniature planet making up two letters. The animations that follow highlight the importance of bees on the planet. It provides several key pointers to users. It first tells us that over two-thirds of the planet's crops are possible due to pollination via bees.

The information is followed by a little minigame where users control a small bee with their mice and move from flower to flower carrying the seeds for pollination. The game is endless and the further you progress, the more varieties of flowers, trees, and bushes you start seeing. The new doodle celebrating the 50th Earth Day anniversary is a refreshing change during the crisis going on. The company also partnered with The Honeybee Conservancy, a non-profit organization to create the doodle.

“What we love about today’s Google Doodle is how it captures the impact a single bee has on the plants and habitats it visits. Imagine then, the pollinating power that trillions of bees have on ecosystems around the world! Today’s Doodle also reminds us all of how small actions performed by individuals everywhere add up to big results,” writes founder and Executive Director of The Honeybee Conservancy, Guillermo Fernandez in the doodle page, as reported by The Hindu.

Google Doodles thank Coronavirus fighters

Recently, Google recognized the various Coronavirus helpers and fighters in a series of doodles on its page. The efforts for all the COVID-19 battle warriors across the globe were to highlight the importance of their work and to express gratitude. The Doodle shared today is a compilation of all those doodles thanking all the people who are at the forefront fighting COVID-19. This new Google Doodle illustration shows all the workers from different sectors like grocery, healthcare, food services, farming and research fields.