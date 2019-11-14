Google Doodle celebrates Children's Day with 'The Walking Tree' doodle

Google Doodle is celebrating Children’s Day in India today with an interesting doodle. Today’s doodle is by India winner of Doodle for Google 2019. The winner is a seven-year-old, 2nd grade student named Divyanshi Singhal from Gurgaon, India. Singhal won for her imaginative doodle titled “The Walking Tree”, which is on the homepage of Google India today. Google says the art will be featured as part of Children’s Day celebration. The Doodle for Google 2019 – India saw participation from over 50 cities across the country.

The competition received submissions from over 1.1 lakh children from classes 1 to 10. On Children’s Day, the doodle aims to depict the dismay of trees being cut down. The doodle comes in stark contrast to current scenario where children’s New Delhi are getting leave due to pollution. “When I grow up, I hope the world’s trees can walk or fly,” Singhal said in a post. “The land could be cleared so easily without making them die. There would be so little deforestation and humans can just ask the trees and their friends to move to another place,” she added.

In addition to the national winner, Google also announced five group winners across categories for Doodle. Children’s Day is celebrated across India on November 14 as a tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru, India’s First Prime Minister. Nehru, fondly known as Chacha Nehru, advocated for children to have fulfilled education. On this day, many educational and motivational programs are held across the country. These events are by and for the children. Prior to Nehru’s death, India celebrated Children’s Day on November 20, which is the Universal Children’s Day.

Google Doodle from 2018 depicted a child looking at a sky dotted with stars with a telescope. It was crafted by a student from Mumbai and it won last year’s Doodle for Google competition as well. This year’s doodle shows the plight of the situation where children are forced to stay away from school due to pollution. On the other hand, trees are being cut down in order to facilitate construction and infrastructure projects. Children, often described as the future of a nation, are now leading the fight against climate change.