comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Google Doodle celebrates Earth Day 2019 with an interactive slide show
News

Google Doodle celebrates Earth Day 2019 with an interactive slide show

News

The Google doodle for Earth Day 2019 explores six organisms in its attempt to celebrate “the diversity, uniqueness, and wonder” of the planet and creatures that live on the planet.

  • Published: April 22, 2019 9:05 AM IST
Google Doodle Earth Day 2019

Google is back with a new doodle, this time celebrating the Earth Day 2019. Similar to most other doodles, Google has made the Earth Day doodle interactive and knowledgeable. Taking about the knowledgeable part, the company has highlighted some of the organisms that are found across the globe with some interesting points. The Google doodle explores six organisms in its attempt to celebrate “the diversity, uniqueness, and wonder” of the planet and creatures that live on the planet. The lead artist of the doodle was Kevin Laughlin, and Google has also added an interview with him on the dedicated Google Doodle page.

In addition to the interview, the dedicated Google Doodle page also includes details about the doodle along with the entire Earth Day 2019 Doodle Team that created this doodle. Talking about the six organisms that the doodle showcases along with one interesting fact, we have the “Wandering Albatross” that has “the widest wingspan of any living bird”. The second organism is the “Coastal Redwood” which is the tallest tree in the world which is followed by “Paedophryne Amauensis”, the smallest frog in the world with the smallest vertebrate.

Watch: Android Q First Look

The fourth organism in the list is the “Amazon Water Lily”, the largest aquatic plant, enough that a small person can sit over it. The doodle team has also added “Coelacanth”, a 407-million years old species that has been around since the age of dinosaurs. The list is concluded with “Deep Cave Springtail” that is found in the deepest darkest caves on the planet and they don’t really need light to survive.

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Google Doodle marks the start of second phase of elections

Also Read

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Google Doodle marks the start of second phase of elections

According to the interview, the organisms were elected to have “a good range” that includes one each from around the planet. The other selection criteria were “extra special unique ability” or “earthly superlative” that included “tallest”, “smallest”, or “oldest”. The doodle page also shows its coverage in different countries across the globe. Taking a look at the world map, we can see that the Earth Day 2019 doodle is visible to almost all the countries with few exceptions.

  • Published Date: April 22, 2019 9:05 AM IST

Editor's Pick

BSNL unveils Rs 599 prepaid plan with 180 days validity
News
BSNL unveils Rs 599 prepaid plan with 180 days validity
PUBG ban in Nepal stayed by Supreme Court, on grounds of freedom of expression

Gaming

PUBG ban in Nepal stayed by Supreme Court, on grounds of freedom of expression

Realme 3 Pro India launch today at 12:30PM

News

Realme 3 Pro India launch today at 12:30PM

Oppo A1k to reportedly soon launch in India

News

Oppo A1k to reportedly soon launch in India

How to check if your Aadhaar card was misused

How To

How to check if your Aadhaar card was misused

Sponsored

Most Popular

Huawei P30 Pro Review

Samsung Galaxy A70 First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy A80 First Impressions

Huawei P30 Pro camera review

Huawei P30 Lite First Impressions

BSNL unveils Rs 599 prepaid plan with 180 days validity

Realme 3 Pro India launch today at 12:30PM

Oppo A1k to reportedly soon launch in India

Google Doodle celebrates Earth Day 2019 with an interactive slide show

Huawei P30 Pro survives durability test

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Treating users' data with respect is the best business model in 2019

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Related Topics

Related Stories

Google Doodle celebrates Earth Day 2019 with an interactive slide show

News

Google Doodle celebrates Earth Day 2019 with an interactive slide show
Vivo announces Funtouch OS 9 roadmap, 13 devices will get Android Pie

News

Vivo announces Funtouch OS 9 roadmap, 13 devices will get Android Pie
YouTube Music free tier comes to Google Home speakers

News

YouTube Music free tier comes to Google Home speakers
Man asks Google for refund; gets 10 Pixel 3 instead

News

Man asks Google for refund; gets 10 Pixel 3 instead
Google Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL official renders leaked

News

Google Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL official renders leaked

हिंदी समाचार

23 अप्रैल को होगा OnePlus के अपकमिंग स्मार्टफोन के लॉन्च की तारीख का खुलासा

Flipkart पर Thomson Anniversary Sale का आज आखिरी दिन, 7 हजार की शुरुआती कीमत पर मिल रहे हैं TV

आज लॉन्च होगा Realme 3 Pro, ऐसे देखें लॉन्च इवेंट लाइव

BSNL 599 वैलिडिटी एक्सटेंडर प्लान, अनलिमिटेड कॉलिंग के साथ बढ़ाए 180 दिनों की वैलिडिटी

World Earth Day 2019 पर लोगों को जागरूक करने के लिए गूगल ने बनाया शानदार डूडल

News

BSNL unveils Rs 599 prepaid plan with 180 days validity
News
BSNL unveils Rs 599 prepaid plan with 180 days validity
Realme 3 Pro India launch today at 12:30PM

News

Realme 3 Pro India launch today at 12:30PM
Oppo A1k to reportedly soon launch in India

News

Oppo A1k to reportedly soon launch in India
Google Doodle celebrates Earth Day 2019 with an interactive slide show

News

Google Doodle celebrates Earth Day 2019 with an interactive slide show
Huawei P30 Pro survives durability test

News

Huawei P30 Pro survives durability test