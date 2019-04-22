Google Doodle celebrates Earth Day 2019 with an interactive slide show

Google is back with a new doodle, this time celebrating the Earth Day 2019. Similar to most other doodles, Google has made the Earth Day doodle interactive and knowledgeable. Taking about the knowledgeable part, the company has highlighted some of the organisms that are found across the globe with some interesting points. The Google doodle explores six organisms in its attempt to celebrate “the diversity, uniqueness, and wonder” of the planet and creatures that live on the planet. The lead artist of the doodle was Kevin Laughlin, and Google has also added an interview with him on the dedicated Google Doodle page.

In addition to the interview, the dedicated Google Doodle page also includes details about the doodle along with the entire Earth Day 2019 Doodle Team that created this doodle. Talking about the six organisms that the doodle showcases along with one interesting fact, we have the “Wandering Albatross” that has “the widest wingspan of any living bird”. The second organism is the “Coastal Redwood” which is the tallest tree in the world which is followed by “Paedophryne Amauensis”, the smallest frog in the world with the smallest vertebrate.

The fourth organism in the list is the “Amazon Water Lily”, the largest aquatic plant, enough that a small person can sit over it. The doodle team has also added “Coelacanth”, a 407-million years old species that has been around since the age of dinosaurs. The list is concluded with “Deep Cave Springtail” that is found in the deepest darkest caves on the planet and they don’t really need light to survive.

According to the interview, the organisms were elected to have “a good range” that includes one each from around the planet. The other selection criteria were “extra special unique ability” or “earthly superlative” that included “tallest”, “smallest”, or “oldest”. The doodle page also shows its coverage in different countries across the globe. Taking a look at the world map, we can see that the Earth Day 2019 doodle is visible to almost all the countries with few exceptions.