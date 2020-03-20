comscore Google Doodle celebrates Dr. Semmelweis and hand-washing | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Google Doodle celebrates Ignaz Semmelweis and his discovery of medical benefits of hand-washing
News

Google Doodle celebrates Ignaz Semmelweis and his discovery of medical benefits of hand-washing

News

Taking a look at the Google Doodle, we get a 50-second long video where a figure representing Dr. Semmelweis times a pair of hands during the washing process. Let's take a closer look at the life of Dr. Semmelweis and his achievements.

  • Published: March 20, 2020 9:01 AM IST
Google Doodle Ignaz Semmelweis Hand-washing

Internet search giant Google is using its prominent global stage, the Google Doodle to celebrate Hungarian physician, Dr. Ignaz Semmelweis. Dr. Semmelweis is attributed as the first person to discover the medical benefits of washing hands. He successfully deduced and also showcased that proper hand-washing and disinfection “vastly reduced the transmission of disease.” Semmelweis was appointed as the Chief Resident at the maternity clinic of Vienna General Hospital. He observed and concluded the benefits of washing hands while serving at this post. Let’s take a closer look at the life and achievements of Dr. Semmelweis.

Related Stories


Google Doodle celebrates hand-washing; details

According to the dedicated Google Doodle page, we take a closer look at the life of Dr. Semmelweis. In addition, we also inspect the video that Google has made to honor the important contribution of the discovery. Dr. Semmelweis received his doctorate from the University of Vienna and a master’s degree in midwifery. For some context, midwifery is the medical profession that deals with pregnancy, childbirth, postpartum, and general sexual health of women. When he started his tenure at the hospital, a mysterious infection called the “childbed fever” was raging across Europe. This infection was resulting in a high mortality rate of new mothers in maternity wards throughout the continent.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Review

Semmelweis drilled down to find the cause of the issue. He discovered that doctors were transmitting the infectious material from earlier operations or autopsies through their hands. After this discovery, Semmelweis also created an institutional requirement for all medical staff to wash hands between patient examinations and operations. This halted the infection rates in his division.

Google Doodle takes off in a hot air balloon to celebrate Spring 2020

Also Read

Google Doodle takes off in a hot air balloon to celebrate Spring 2020

It is also interesting to note that his colleagues viewed these ideas with skepticism. However, decades later, the “germ theory of disease” validated the recommendations. Dr. Semmelweis is also known as the “father of infection control”. Coincidentally, this celebration is extremely important and welcome as the world currently battles the coronavirus pandemic. Taking a look at the Google Doodle, we get a 50-second long video where a figure representing Dr. Semmelweis times a pair of hands during the washing process.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: March 20, 2020 9:01 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Reliance Jio data vouchers to offer double data
Telecom
Reliance Jio data vouchers to offer double data
Nokia 1.3 launched with Snapdragon 215

News

Nokia 1.3 launched with Snapdragon 215

Nokia 5.3 launched: Check price, full specifications

News

Nokia 5.3 launched: Check price, full specifications

Nokia 5310 XpressMusic is back with a clean design

News

Nokia 5310 XpressMusic is back with a clean design

Nokia 8.3 is the first 5G smartphone from HMD Global

News

Nokia 8.3 is the first 5G smartphone from HMD Global

Most Popular

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Review

Samsung Galaxy S20+ Review

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Review

Realme X50 Pro 5G Review

Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker Review

Nokia 5.3 vs Samsung Galaxy M21 vs Realme 6 Pro vs Redmi Note 9 Pro

Google Doodle celebrates Ignaz Semmelweis and hand-washing

Nokia 1.3 launched with Snapdragon 215

Nokia 5.3 launched: Check price, full specifications

Nokia 5310 XpressMusic is back with a clean design

Realme X50 Pro 5G vs iQOO 3 5G: Camera comparison

IQOO 3 vs OnePlus 7T vs Realme X50 Pro: Camera Comparison

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite vs OnePlus 7T: Cameras compared

PUBG Karakin map: First look

BGR India Giveaway: Win Xiaomi's 10,000mAh Redmi Power bank for FREE

Related Topics

Related Stories

Google Doodle celebrates Ignaz Semmelweis and hand-washing

News

Google Doodle celebrates Ignaz Semmelweis and hand-washing
Netflix of Piracy streaming service is back: Enjoy Popcorn Time at home

Entertainment

Netflix of Piracy streaming service is back: Enjoy Popcorn Time at home
Netflix Party lets you binge with friends remotely

Entertainment

Netflix Party lets you binge with friends remotely
Android 11 Developer Preview 2 released: How to install

How To

Android 11 Developer Preview 2 released: How to install
Google sends out notifications to fight coronavirus

News

Google sends out notifications to fight coronavirus

हिंदी समाचार

Coronovirus से बचने के लिए Google ने Doodle के जरिए बताएं हैंडवॉश के तरीके

Xiaomi Mi 10 सीरीज को मिला Netflix HD सपोर्ट सर्टिफिकेशन

सैमसंग ने लॉन्च किया गैलेक्सी ए41 स्मार्टफोन, जानिए क्या है इसके खास फीचर

Intel बना रहा इंसान जैसी क्षमताओं वाला चिपसेट, कर सकेगा ये काम

Samsung Galaxy S20 सीरीज को लगा झटका, इस वजह से कम हुई बिक्री

News

Nokia 5.3 vs Samsung Galaxy M21 vs Realme 6 Pro vs Redmi Note 9 Pro
News
Nokia 5.3 vs Samsung Galaxy M21 vs Realme 6 Pro vs Redmi Note 9 Pro
Google Doodle celebrates Ignaz Semmelweis and hand-washing

News

Google Doodle celebrates Ignaz Semmelweis and hand-washing
Nokia 1.3 launched with Snapdragon 215

News

Nokia 1.3 launched with Snapdragon 215
Nokia 5.3 launched: Check price, full specifications

News

Nokia 5.3 launched: Check price, full specifications
Nokia 5310 XpressMusic is back with a clean design

News

Nokia 5310 XpressMusic is back with a clean design