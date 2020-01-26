comscore Google Doodle celebrates India's 71st Republic Day | BGR India
Google Doodle celebrates India's 71st Republic Day

As India celebrates its 71st Republic Day, Google also is marking India’s Republic Day with a special Google Doodle on its homepage.

  Published: January 26, 2020 11:10 AM IST
As India celebrates its 71st Republic Day, Google also is marking India’s Republic Day with a special Google Doodle on its homepage. Today’s Google doodle captures the rich cultural heritage that permeates and unites the diverse Asian subcontinent—from its world-famous landmarks like the Taj Mahal and India Gate; to the wide array of fauna such as its national bird (the Indian peafowl); to classical arts, textiles, and dances—all coming together to find harmony amongst their differences.

The latest Google Doodle is illustrated by Singapore-based guest artist Meroo Seth, the search giant said. In 1950, India’s constitution replaced the Government of India Act established under the British Raj in 1935 as the governing document. Today, the nation celebrates its 71st year as a republic. Purna Swaraj Day (January 26) was the day when the Constitution of India came into force in 1950, though it was adopted in 1949. The declaration of the Indian Constitution came as a bold resolution from Congress to announce complete freedom from the British rule.

Google says “Republic Day marks the completion of India’s transition from the British Raj to an independent republic. It also represents the anniversary of the declaration of Purna Swaraj, which translates to “complete freedom,” by the Indian National Congress in 1929. Festivities embody the essence of diversity found in one of the world’s most populous nations, celebrated over a three-day period with cultural events displaying national pride.”

Last year, Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa, the President of the Republic of South Africa and the Supreme Commander of the South African National Defence Force was the chief guest for the 70th Republic day. This year, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is the Chief Guest to the spectacle of the 90-minute celebrations of parade and tableaux.

  • Published Date: January 26, 2020 11:10 AM IST

