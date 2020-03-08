Google Doodle celebrates International Women s Day

Technology and internet search giant Google has just shared a new doodle online to celebrate International Women’s Day. Unlike other doodles in the past, this doodle is not really interactive. However, instead of an interactive game, it starts playing a YouTube video. This video pays homage to multiple strong women that stood tall to fight for equality, justice, and feminism. Similar to most other doodles in the past, Google also highlighted the details of the doodle in a dedicated post. As per the post, the company opted to go for a “special animated video.” Let’s have a closer look at the making of the video.

Google Doodle on International Women’s Day; details

As per the post, Google teamed up with guest artists Julie Wilkinson and Joyanne Horscroft from Makerie Studio for illustration. The final result is a “multilayered 3D paper mandala animation”. In addition to Julie and Joyanne, the company teamed up with Marion Willam and Daphne Abderhalden from DRASTIK GmbH. Marion and Daphne helped with the animation part. The final product showcases both the celebration as well as the significance of the International Women’s Day. Talking about the animation itself, the Black and White central layer focuses on women during the 1800s to 1930s. Second layer focuses on women from the 1950x to the 1980s, a time that marked fast changes in the status quo.

The final layer focuses on women from the 1990s to the present day with the context of progress made in 100 years. During the same time, women have broken down barriers and continue to question, redefine their roles and reclaim their agency. Women from each layer tend to stand over the shoulders of the women from the previous layers or generation.

It is also worth noting that Google also made a special Google Duo effect to celebrate Women’s Day. In addition, it also posted a GIF made from the doodle on Tenor. Users can select this GIF by selecting “#GoogleDoodle” in Gboard or any other app.