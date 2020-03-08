comscore Google Doodle celebrates International Women’s Day | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Google Doodle celebrates International Women’s Day 2020
News

Google Doodle celebrates International Women’s Day 2020

News

Google teamed up with guest artists Julie Wilkinson and Joyanne Horscroft from Makerie Studio for illustration. The final result on Google Doodle is a “multilayered 3D paper mandala animation”. Check out more details here.

  • Published: March 8, 2020 12:08 PM IST
Google Doodle International Women's Day 2020

Technology and internet search giant Google has just shared a new doodle online to celebrate International Women’s Day. Unlike other doodles in the past, this doodle is not really interactive. However, instead of an interactive game, it starts playing a YouTube video. This video pays homage to multiple strong women that stood tall to fight for equality, justice, and feminism. Similar to most other doodles in the past, Google also highlighted the details of the doodle in a dedicated post. As per the post, the company opted to go for a “special animated video.” Let’s have a closer look at the making of the video.

Related Stories


Google Doodle on International Women’s Day; details

As per the post, Google teamed up with guest artists Julie Wilkinson and Joyanne Horscroft from Makerie Studio for illustration. The final result is a “multilayered 3D paper mandala animation”. In addition to Julie and Joyanne, the company teamed up with Marion Willam and Daphne Abderhalden from DRASTIK GmbH. Marion and Daphne helped with the animation part. The final product showcases both the celebration as well as the significance of the International Women’s Day. Talking about the animation itself, the Black and White central layer focuses on women during the 1800s to 1930s. Second layer focuses on women from the 1950x to the 1980s, a time that marked fast changes in the status quo.

Watch: Motorola RAZR First Look

The final layer focuses on women from the 1990s to the present day with the context of progress made in 100 years. During the same time, women have broken down barriers and continue to question, redefine their roles and reclaim their agency. Women from each layer tend to stand over the shoulders of the women from the previous layers or generation.

Google celebrates February 29 Leap Day 2020 with Doodle

Also Read

Google celebrates February 29 Leap Day 2020 with Doodle

It is also worth noting that Google also made a special Google Duo effect to celebrate Women’s Day. In addition, it also posted a GIF made from the doodle on Tenor. Users can select this GIF by selecting “#GoogleDoodle” in Gboard or any other app.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: March 8, 2020 12:08 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Google Doodle celebrates International Women s Day
News
Google Doodle celebrates International Women s Day
Twitter celebrates Women s Day with a special emoji

News

Twitter celebrates Women s Day with a special emoji

PUBG Mobile Lite brings Women s Day special event

Gaming

PUBG Mobile Lite brings Women s Day special event

Vivo Funtouch OS Android 10 update timeline revised

News

Vivo Funtouch OS Android 10 update timeline revised

Sony PlayStation 4 Pro receives a price drop in India

Gaming

Sony PlayStation 4 Pro receives a price drop in India

Most Popular

Realme 6 Pro Review

Infinix S5 Pro Review

Realme X50 Pro Review

Realme 6 Review

Oppo Reno 3 Pro Review

Google Doodle celebrates International Women s Day

Twitter celebrates Women s Day with a special emoji

Vivo Funtouch OS Android 10 update timeline revised

Xiaomi Mi 10 series global launch on March 27

Google Pixel 4a leaked images hint at a punch hold design

PUBG Karakin map: First look

BGR India Giveaway: Win Xiaomi's 10,000mAh Redmi Power bank for FREE

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs Galaxy Note 10 Lite

BGR India Giveaway

PUBG Karakin map: First look

Related Topics

Related Stories

Google Doodle celebrates International Women s Day

News

Google Doodle celebrates International Women s Day
Google Pixel 4a leaked images hint at a punch hold design

News

Google Pixel 4a leaked images hint at a punch hold design
Google Nest Mini available for Rs 1,499 on Flipkart

Deals

Google Nest Mini available for Rs 1,499 on Flipkart
Google Assistant can now read web pages to you

News

Google Assistant can now read web pages to you
Huawei, Indus OS could partner in India

News

Huawei, Indus OS could partner in India

हिंदी समाचार

Holi 2020 Gifts: होली पर गिफ्ट करें 15 हजार रुपये तक की कीमत में ये स्मार्टफोन

Samsung Galaxy M21 स्मार्टफोन भारत में 16 मार्च को होगा लॉन्च

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 Final : भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच खेला जाएगा महामुकाबला, स्मार्टफोन पर ऐसे देखें लाइव स्ट्रीमिंग

Happy Women's day 2020 : व्हाट्सऐप पर स्टीकर्स के जरिए इस तरह भेजें महिला दिवस की शुभकामनाएं

Google Doodle : गूगल ने Happy International Women’s Day 2020 पर डूडल बना कर दिया ये खास संदेश

News

Google Doodle celebrates International Women s Day
News
Google Doodle celebrates International Women s Day
Twitter celebrates Women s Day with a special emoji

News

Twitter celebrates Women s Day with a special emoji
Vivo Funtouch OS Android 10 update timeline revised

News

Vivo Funtouch OS Android 10 update timeline revised
Xiaomi Mi 10 series global launch on March 27

News

Xiaomi Mi 10 series global launch on March 27
Google Pixel 4a leaked images hint at a punch hold design

News

Google Pixel 4a leaked images hint at a punch hold design