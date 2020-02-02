comscore Google Doodle celebrates Scottish scientist Mary Somerville | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Google Doodle celebrates Scottish scientist Mary Somerville; details
News

Google Doodle celebrates Scottish scientist Mary Somerville; details

News

Mary Somerville was a notable scientist back in the 1800s. Google also shared the story behind the design process of the doodle on a detailed page. Beyond science, Somerville was also a vocal advocate of equal rights.

  • Published: February 2, 2020 1:52 PM IST
Google Doodle celebrates Mary Somerville

Google has posted a new doodle to celebrate another historical figure. The company takes pride in highlighting notable historical figures or events almost every day. This enabled the company to both celebrate their achievements or the significance of the event. It also manages to educate hundreds of thousands of casual internet users who open their web browser and visit Google. Most doodles are interesting, eye-catching and attractive making the user click on them. Clicking on a doodle sends you to a Google search of the personality or the event. Now, let’s talk about the personality today, Mary Somerville, a significant Scottish scientist.

Related Stories


Google Doodle: Who is Mary Somerville?

In addition to the Google search, the company also highlights the importance of the personality or event. It also shared the story behind the design process of the doodle on a dedicated Google Doodle page. Inspecting the information, Mary Somerville was a notable scientist back in the 1800s. Today, the Royal Society of London, part of the UK National Science Academy read Somerville’s experimental physics papers. The paper became the first by a female author to be published in the “Philosophical Transactions”. It is the oldest science publications still active today. She started her education at the age of 10 in a boarding school.

Watch: Xiaomi Mi MIX Alpha: First Look

The Art teacher in this boarding school explained how the fundamentals of painting would be traced to Euclid’s Elements of Geometry. She went ahead to acquire a copy of the book and spent years teaching herself Math and Astronomy. After years of independent learning and research, she published her own books and scientific papers. Her “The Mechanism of the Heavens” revolutionized the understanding of the solar system in 1831.

Google Doodle celebrates India's 71st Republic Day

Also Read

Google Doodle celebrates India's 71st Republic Day

Later, she went to publish her breakthrough book “The Connection of the Physical Sciences” in 1834. It became one of the best selling science books in the 19th century. The book also helped astronomer John Couch Adams discover Nepture. Mary Somerville was also a vocal advocate of equal rights and was the first to sign the Women’s suffrage petition in 1866. Institute of Physics introduced the Mary Somerville Medal and Prize for scientists in 2016 to celebrate her innovative thinking.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: February 2, 2020 1:52 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

Google Doodle celebrates Scottish scientist Mary Somerville
News
Google Doodle celebrates Scottish scientist Mary Somerville
Poco X2 camera samples shared days before the launch

News

Poco X2 camera samples shared days before the launch

Google Pixel 2 users reporting camera failure; details

News

Google Pixel 2 users reporting camera failure; details

Xiaomi RedmiBook may launch in India soon

News

Xiaomi RedmiBook may launch in India soon

Ola Cabs to start services in London from February 10

News

Ola Cabs to start services in London from February 10

Most Popular

Philips UpBeat Review

Samsung Galaxy A51 First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite First Impressions

Honor 9X Review

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 First Impressions

Google Doodle celebrates Scottish scientist Mary Somerville

Poco X2 camera samples shared days before the launch

Google Pixel 2 users reporting camera failure; details

Xiaomi RedmiBook may launch in India soon

Ola Cabs to start services in London from February 10

Top 5 Highly Anticipated Smartphones of 2020

How to Uninstall Multiple Apps on Android

Realme UI First Impressions

Realme UI: A look at new features

5 WhatsApp tips and tricks you should know

Related Topics

Related Stories

Google Doodle celebrates Scottish scientist Mary Somerville

News

Google Doodle celebrates Scottish scientist Mary Somerville
Google Pixel 2 users reporting camera failure; details

News

Google Pixel 2 users reporting camera failure; details
Google Duo adds option to send note to your contacts

News

Google Duo adds option to send note to your contacts
Google's Meena is a chatbot that can chat like humans

News

Google's Meena is a chatbot that can chat like humans
Google Tangi is a new TikTok-like short video app

News

Google Tangi is a new TikTok-like short video app

हिंदी समाचार

OnePlus बुलेट वायरलैस पर मिल रहा है 500 रुपये का डिस्काउंट, अमेजन से इतने में खरीदें

Mary Somerville (मैरी समरविल) की याद में गूगल (Google) का शानदार डूडल (Doodle), जानें कौन थीं

भारत और न्यूजीलैंड के बीच आखिरी T-20 आज, ऐसे देखें लाइव

Tata Sky Binge+ को 1 हजार रुपये कैशबैक ऑफर के साथ ऐसे खरीदें

नोकिया का 55इंच TV आज दोपहर 12 बजे फ्लिपकार्ट पर सेल में आएगा, इन सेल ऑफर्स के साथ खरीदें

News

Google Doodle celebrates Scottish scientist Mary Somerville
News
Google Doodle celebrates Scottish scientist Mary Somerville
Poco X2 camera samples shared days before the launch

News

Poco X2 camera samples shared days before the launch
Google Pixel 2 users reporting camera failure; details

News

Google Pixel 2 users reporting camera failure; details
Xiaomi RedmiBook may launch in India soon

News

Xiaomi RedmiBook may launch in India soon
Ola Cabs to start services in London from February 10

News

Ola Cabs to start services in London from February 10