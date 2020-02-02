Google Doodle celebrates Scottish scientist Mary Somerville

Google has posted a new doodle to celebrate another historical figure. The company takes pride in highlighting notable historical figures or events almost every day. This enabled the company to both celebrate their achievements or the significance of the event. It also manages to educate hundreds of thousands of casual internet users who open their web browser and visit Google. Most doodles are interesting, eye-catching and attractive making the user click on them. Clicking on a doodle sends you to a Google search of the personality or the event. Now, let’s talk about the personality today, Mary Somerville, a significant Scottish scientist.

Google Doodle: Who is Mary Somerville?

In addition to the Google search, the company also highlights the importance of the personality or event. It also shared the story behind the design process of the doodle on a dedicated Google Doodle page. Inspecting the information, Mary Somerville was a notable scientist back in the 1800s. Today, the Royal Society of London, part of the UK National Science Academy read Somerville’s experimental physics papers. The paper became the first by a female author to be published in the “Philosophical Transactions”. It is the oldest science publications still active today. She started her education at the age of 10 in a boarding school.

The Art teacher in this boarding school explained how the fundamentals of painting would be traced to Euclid’s Elements of Geometry. She went ahead to acquire a copy of the book and spent years teaching herself Math and Astronomy. After years of independent learning and research, she published her own books and scientific papers. Her “The Mechanism of the Heavens” revolutionized the understanding of the solar system in 1831.

Later, she went to publish her breakthrough book “The Connection of the Physical Sciences” in 1834. It became one of the best selling science books in the 19th century. The book also helped astronomer John Couch Adams discover Nepture. Mary Somerville was also a vocal advocate of equal rights and was the first to sign the Women’s suffrage petition in 1866. Institute of Physics introduced the Mary Somerville Medal and Prize for scientists in 2016 to celebrate her innovative thinking.