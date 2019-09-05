comscore Google Doodle celebrates Teachers Day in India with an animated doodle
Google Doodle celebrates Teachers Day in India with an animated doodle

In India, Teachers Day is celebrated on the birthday of second President Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. In some schools, senior students take the responsibility of teaching younger students.

  Published: September 5, 2019 8:47 AM IST
Google Doodle Teachers Day

Google Doodle is marking Teacher’s Day 2019 with an animated doodle today. The Doodle shows Octopus as the teacher and few marine animals as the students. Interestingly, there is a blueboard in the background depicting mathematical calculations, musical notes and molecular structures. While most classrooms don’t work like this, Google has an interesting take on classrooms in the sea. There is also Google logo split and placed on either side of the board.

Teachers Day is celebrated on different days around the world. In India, it is also known as Guru Purnima and celebrated on the fifth of September. Most countries celebrate World Teachers’ Day on October 5 as established by UNESCO in 1994. India celebrates the birthday of Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan as Teachers Day. Radhakrishnan was the second President of India and his birthday is being celebrated as Teachers Day since 1962. The Google Doodle blog aptly shows that today’s doodle is being shown only in India.

The day is traditionally celebrated by Hindus, Jains and Buddhists where they pay their respects to their teachers. Teachers Day is a way for Indian and Nepalese people to express their gratitude. On Teachers Day, teachers and students report to school as usual but regular activities and classes are replaced by activities of celebration. The day is spent thanking teachers and remembering their efforts in the field of education. In some schools, senior students take the responsibility of teaching younger students as a way of appreciating their teachers.

Teachers Day is also celebrated on the full moon day (Purnima) in the Hindu month of Ashadha (June-July) as per the Hindu calendar. This day also marks the first peak of the lunar cycle after the peak of the solar cycle. Celebrations in the country include paying respects to the Guru by doing Guru Puja. Let us know what are your plans for Teachers Day in the comments below.

