comscore Google Doodle 2019 Women's World Cup | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Google Doodle celebrates the start of 2019 Women's World Cup in France
News

Google Doodle celebrates the start of 2019 Women's World Cup in France

News

Google Doodle today marks the start of 2019 Women's World Cup, which begins is being held in France. The doodle depicts participating nations illustrated by artists.

  • Published: June 7, 2019 9:00 AM IST
Google Doodle Women's Football World Cup

Google Doodle today marks the start of 2019 Women’s World Cup in France. The Women’s World Cup kicks off today, and is being held between June 7 and July 7. The doodle today celebrates the eighth edition of the tournament with a collage depicting the popularity of soccer in various parts of the world. Google says that the doodle represents characters from an upcoming series of doodles by guest artists and each represent the competing countries. “Each Doodle will capture the local excitement of the World Cup competition as well as what soccer means to the guest artist personally,” Google explains.

The doodle depicts the national teams of Argentina illustrated by Xoana Herrera, Australia by Sophie Beer, Brazil by Laura Lannes, Cameroon by Reine Dibussi, Canada by Jenn Liv, Chile by Luisa Rivera, China by Lisa Feng, England by Priha Mistry, France by Aurore Carric, Germany by Noam Weiner, Italy by Giovanna Guiliano, Jamaica by Robin Clare, Japan by Ayumi Takahashi, Netherlands by Eline Van Dam, New Zealand Phoebe Morris, Nigeria by Data Oruwari, Norway by Ingunn Dybendal, Scotland by Nuria Boj, South Africa by Phathu Nembilwi, South Korea by Sehee Chae, Spain by Nuria Tamarit, Sweden by Sara Andreasson, Thailand by Banana Blah Blah and the United States by Roxie Vizcarra. Their detailed illustrations will appear over the course of the World Cup on Google’s homepage.

Cricket World Cup 2019: Google celebrates start of the Cricket World Cup with a Doodle

Also Read

Cricket World Cup 2019: Google celebrates start of the Cricket World Cup with a Doodle

Over the next month, the Women’s Soccer World Cup will see players from the national teams of 24 countries compete. The final match will take place on July 7 in Lyon, France. FIFA, the organizing body of Women’s World Cup 2019, calls it the biggest Women’s World Cup taking place yet. The official mascot of this year’s game is ettie the French poussin. Seven teams are making their appearance in the World Cup, and defending champion America will be gunning for its fourth title.

Watch: Realme 3 First Look

During the 2019 World Cup, four teams – Chile, Scotland, South Africa and Jamaica – are making their debut. Jamaica, in particular, is the first Caribbean team ever to qualify. This is the first Women’s World Cup to use the video assistant referee (VAR) system. The first match is between host nation France and South Korea and the second game is held between Germany and China. The group stage will conclude in three days, and qualified teams will progress to round of 16.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: June 7, 2019 9:00 AM IST

Editor's Pick

OnePlus 7 Pro OxygenOS update rolling out
News
OnePlus 7 Pro OxygenOS update rolling out
Google Stadia will launch in November with 31 games

Gaming

Google Stadia will launch in November with 31 games

Oppo Reno series to go on sale in India today

News

Oppo Reno series to go on sale in India today

Poco F1 gets a big discount for a limited time

Deals

Poco F1 gets a big discount for a limited time

2019 Women's World Cup gets Google Doodle

News

2019 Women's World Cup gets Google Doodle

Sponsored

Most Popular

Nokia 2.2 First Impressions

HP Spectre X360 Review

MarQ 43-inch full-HD Android TV Review

Oppo Reno 10x Zoom First Impressions

Asus StudioBook W500 First Impressions

OnePlus 7 Pro OxygenOS update rolling out

Oppo Reno series to go on sale in India today

2019 Women's World Cup gets Google Doodle

Vodafone RED postpaid plans now offer multiple connections

Realme 3 Pro kernel source code and bootloader unlock available now

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Carl Pei speaks about the latest at OnePlus

UFS 3.0 could be OnePlus 7 Pro s best feature; here s why

Related Topics

Related Stories

Google Stadia will launch in November with 31 games

Gaming

Google Stadia will launch in November with 31 games
2019 Women's World Cup gets Google Doodle

News

2019 Women's World Cup gets Google Doodle
Google Photos gets dark mode theme on Android Pie

News

Google Photos gets dark mode theme on Android Pie
Google releases Android Q Beta 4 for Pixel devices

News

Google releases Android Q Beta 4 for Pixel devices
Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Features

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

हिंदी समाचार

Oppo Reno, Oppo Reno 10x Zoom की भारत में सेल आज से, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Women's World Cup 2019 का आगाज आज से, जानें Google के डूडल में क्या है खास

Poco F1 Deal: Poco F1 यहां मिल रहा है 2,000 रुपये सस्ता, जानें ऑफर

वाटरड्रॉप नॉच के साथ भारत में लॉन्च हुआ Nokia 2.2 स्मार्टफोन, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Xiaomi ने Mi.com पर शुरू की Express Delivery, एक दिन में डिलीवर हो जाएगा प्रॉडक्ट

News

OnePlus 7 Pro OxygenOS update rolling out
News
OnePlus 7 Pro OxygenOS update rolling out
Oppo Reno series to go on sale in India today

News

Oppo Reno series to go on sale in India today
2019 Women's World Cup gets Google Doodle

News

2019 Women's World Cup gets Google Doodle
Vodafone RED postpaid plans now offer multiple connections

News

Vodafone RED postpaid plans now offer multiple connections
Realme 3 Pro kernel source code and bootloader unlock available now

News

Realme 3 Pro kernel source code and bootloader unlock available now