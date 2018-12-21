comscore
Google Doodle marks Winter Solstice 2018, as observed in Northern Hemisphere

The popular astronomical phenomenon occurs twice ever year, once in each hemisphere of the earth.

  • Published: December 21, 2018 10:04 AM IST
Image Credit: Google

Google Doodles – the temporary alternations of Google’s logo – have become one of the most recognized aspects of the search engine’s homepage. The newest Google Doodle marks Winter Solstice 2018, which is the day having the shortest period of daylight and the longest night of the whole year.

The doodle shows Google logo in a stylized font and an icy-blue color. The second ‘o’ in the logo is replaced by a wide, animated ice sheet. A chunk of the ice sheet breaks away, revealing what seems to be an iceman. Standing on top of the broken chunk is an animated figure, trying to catch the snowflakes falling from above.

As is always the case, the doodle can be shared on Facebook, Twitter, or via email. All you have to do is click the share icon at the doodle’s bottom right corner and select the appropriate sharing medium. You can also share via a short URLs provided below the sharing icons.

The popular astronomical phenomenon occurs twice every year, once in each hemisphere of the earth. In the Northern Hemisphere, it’s called December Solstice (typically occurring between 20th and 22nd days of December), and in the Southern Hemisphere, it’s known as June Solstice (generally occurring between the 20th and 22nd days of June).

Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL fingerprint gestures not working properly for some users

Also Read

Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL fingerprint gestures not working properly for some users

As noted by Google, people in Ireland gather days before the solstice at Newgrange – a 5,000-year-old gravesite. Select people are chosen from the crowd via lottery wait for a chance to see the sunrise light up the ancient passage tomb.

Watch: Google Pixel 3 XL Hands-On

Similarly, at Stonehenge in England, people gather to celebrate and capture the time when the sun aligns with the famous stones of the prehistoric monument.

  • Published Date: December 21, 2018 10:04 AM IST

