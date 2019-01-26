comscore
  Republic Day 2019: India's heritage, Rashtrapati Bhavan showcased in Google doodle
Republic Day 2019: India’s heritage, Rashtrapati Bhavan showcased in Google doodle

Google has dedicated a special doodle to mark India’s 70th Republic Day.

As Google does on every special occasion, the search giant has today dedicated a doodle to celebrate India’s 70th Republic Day. Today’s Google doodle captures India’s cultural and architectural legacy, while also highlighting the country’s rich bio-diversity. The 3D impression depicts the grand Rashtrapati Bhavan in the background, with the trees, flora and fauna residing in the campus.

Six letters from the word Google are placed in front of the landmark, each in a stylised form ranging from ancient monument to gold course. The first letter ‘G’ dipped in green color represents India’s rivers and biodiversity. The second letter “O” represent monuments and India’s cultural heritage, whereas the third “O” letter represents Indian art designs.

The fourth letter “G” takes the shape of elephant trunk placed over national bird peacock. The letter “L” is represented by Qutub Minar whereas the last letter “E” represents something that looks similar to marching contingents.

Purna Swaraj Day (January 26) was the day when the Constitution of India came into force in 1950, though it was adopted in 1949. The declaration of the Indian Constitution came as a bold resolution from Congress to announce complete freedom from the British rule.

Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa, the President of the Republic of South Africa and the Supreme Commander of the South African National Defence Force is the chief guest for 70th Republic day where school children, states and central government departments will participate in a 90-minute parade. The parade starts from Rajpath, passes through Vijay Chowk and goes till India Gate.

