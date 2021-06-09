comscore Google Doodle June 9, 2021: Google celebrates Hollywood actor Shirley Temple with animated Doodle
Google Doodle June 9, 2021: In today’s doodle, Google celebrates American actor, singer, dancer and diplomat Shirley Temple. The tech giant honours the American actor with an animated doodle.

google doodle image

Google Doodle June 9, 2021: In today’s Doodle, Google celebrates American actor, singer, dancer and diplomat Shirley Temple. The tech giant honours the American actor with an animated doodle. Also Read - iOS 15 vs Android 12: Which OS platform brings the most changes this year?

Back in 2015, on June 9, Santa Monica History Museum opened “Love, Shirley Temple”. It is basically an exhibit featuring a collection of her rare memorabilia. In 2006, the Screen Actors Guild presented Temple with its Lifetime Achievement Award. Also Read - Google Pixel Buds A coming to India soon, to be available on Flipkart

Google honours Shirley Temple

Shirley Temple was born on April 23, 1928 in California, United States. Temple’s talent and and “signature dimples, blonde ringlet curls and strong work ethic” gave her the opportunities to be a part of several movies and musicals such as ‘Stand Up And Cheer’ and ‘Bright Eyes’. Also Read - Google Pixel Buds A-Series launched at $99: Here's how it differs from the regular variant

She started her career as a junior artist and was a popular start even before the age of 10. Shirley Temple received an Academy Award when she was six.

In the tribute to Shirley Temple, Google said, “Not only did Temple help millions of Americans through the hardships of the Great Depression as Hollywood’s top box office draw, she also later shared her charisma with the world through her work in international relations.” She retired at the age of 22 and later transitioned into full-time public service.

In 1969, Shirley Temple was later appointed as a representative of the US to the United Nations. Later in 1988, Temple was appointed an Honorary Foreign Service Officer to recognise her diplomatic achievements including an ambassadorship to Ghana and becoming the first female Chief of Protocol to the State Department.

  • Published Date: June 9, 2021 10:10 AM IST

