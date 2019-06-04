Google Doodle marks 50 years of Pride parade

Google Doodle today marks fifty years of Pride with a slideshow that takes users on a journey through five decades of Pride history. Google says the slideshow tells the story through the lens of a “growing, evolving, and international Pride parade!” The slideshow which will be visible on Google homepage through most parts of the world is designed by Doodler Nate Swinehart in collaboration with Google Doodle Art Director Erich Nagler. Google is not the only tech company celebrating Pride Parade, Apple at its WWDC developers conference yesterday unveiled new Pride watch band and watch face to mark the event.

In a blog post, Doodler Nate Swinehart notes that Pride Parade is a symbol of celebration and liberation for the entire LGBTQ+ community. “From its early days of activism on Christopher Street in New York City, to the worldwide celebrations of today, it has empowered and given voice to a bright and vibrant community,” Swinehart adds. In order to celebrate 50 years of Pride in a Doodle, Swinehart’s coworker Cynthia Cheng first came up with the idea of depicting the parade itself and show it grow in size and momentum across the decades.

After several experiments, Swinehart decided to use strips of cut paper to depict the people and setting of Pride parade in the past five decades. “Paper is flat and simple by nature, but by adding multiple layers of depth across the decades, I could show the growth of the community over time. Color also played a huge part in the concepting, as I wanted to depict the vibrance and energy of the community,” Swinehart explains in Google Doodle blog.

The slideshow starts with shades of grey and then reveals the rainbow through a community space. Colors then begin to spread in the slideshow starting with individual people and expanding to the city around them. “Over the past 50 years, that powerful spirit of pride has spread from Christopher Street to other streets and neighborhoods and communities, connecting people all around the world. That expanding spirit of love and acceptance is something we’ve hoped to capture in today’s Doodle,” Erich Nagler added.

Pride parade is an outdoor event that marks the social and self acceptance, achievements, legal rights and pride of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer community. It is held around June to commemorate the 1969 Stonewall riots in New York City and this year, the State of New York is preparing to host the largest international LGBT pride celebration in history known as Stonewall 50 – WorldPride NYC 2019. As many as 4 million people are expected to attend in Manhattan alone. In India, coordinated Pride parades are held in cities like Delhi, Bengaluru, Pondicherry and Kolkata but the ruling party BJP has expressed its disagreement with such parades. In 2013, the Supreme Court reversed decision by a high court and declared homosexuality a criminal act in the country.