Google Doodle today marks the 87th birthday of veteran Bollywood actor Amrish Puri. Puri, initially struggled to land an acting role, is revered all around the world. In fact, he is widely acclaimed as one of the best villains of all time. The Google Doodle today by Pune-based guest artist Debangshu Moulik celebrates this spirit of Amrish Puri.

Google says the doodle is a way of celebrating the life and legacy of Amrish Puri. Puri was born on this day in 1932 in Punjab. He landed his first role at the age of 39 after repeated struggles. In 1954, he auditioned for a lead role but was rejected. He, however, did not give up and kept trying. He worked in the theatre and did voice over roles before his Bollywood debut in 1971.

His career became illustrious with his debut in Reshma Aur Shera. Amrish is the younger brother of character actors Madan Puri and Chaman Puri. He has appeared in over 200 films spanning over half a dozen languages. Apart from Bollywood, he has also acted in Marathi, Kannada, Punjabi, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and English language movies. He made his Hollywood debut with a supporting role in Gandhi, which won an Oscar in 1983. He later appeared in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom as well.

“Amrish is my favorite villain,” said Director Steven Spielberg. Puri is also the face most adults and teenagers would relate to while growing up. His quintessential performance came at the age of 55 in cult classic Mr. India. Playing Mogambo, Puri created an instant icon with his deep-voiced delivery. His line “Mogambo khush hua” continues to remain iconic even today. He died in 2005 but left memories worth a lifetime as one of the most celebrated villains of Bollywood.