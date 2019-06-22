comscore Google Doodle marks Amrish Puri Birthday | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Google Doodle marks 87th birthday of Amrish Puri
News

Google Doodle marks 87th birthday of Amrish Puri

News

Mogambo khush hua. Google Doodle marks the 87th birthday of Amrish Puri with a take on his life and legacy.

  • Published: June 22, 2019 11:00 AM IST
Google Doodle Amrish Puri

Google Doodle today marks the 87th birthday of veteran Bollywood actor Amrish Puri. Puri, initially struggled to land an acting role, is revered all around the world. In fact, he is widely acclaimed as one of the best villains of all time. The Google Doodle today by Pune-based guest artist Debangshu Moulik celebrates this spirit of Amrish Puri.

Google says the doodle is a way of celebrating the life and legacy of Amrish Puri. Puri was born on this day in 1932 in Punjab. He landed his first role at the age of 39 after repeated struggles. In 1954, he auditioned for a lead role but was rejected. He, however, did not give up and kept trying. He worked in the theatre and did voice over roles before his Bollywood debut in 1971.

Summer Solstice 2019: Google Doodle marks longest day

Also Read

Summer Solstice 2019: Google Doodle marks longest day

His career became illustrious with his debut in Reshma Aur Shera. Amrish is the younger brother of character actors Madan Puri and Chaman Puri. He has appeared in over 200 films spanning over half a dozen languages. Apart from Bollywood, he has also acted in Marathi, Kannada, Punjabi, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and English language movies. He made his Hollywood debut with a supporting role in Gandhi, which won an Oscar in 1983. He later appeared in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom as well.

“Amrish is my favorite villain,” said Director Steven Spielberg. Puri is also the face most adults and teenagers would relate to while growing up. His quintessential performance came at the age of 55 in cult classic Mr. India. Playing Mogambo, Puri created an instant icon with his deep-voiced delivery. His line “Mogambo khush hua” continues to remain iconic even today. He died in 2005 but left memories worth a lifetime as one of the most celebrated villains of Bollywood.

  • Published Date: June 22, 2019 11:00 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Samsung launching 3 new tablets in stagnant Indian market
thumb-img
News
Apple recalls select 15-inch MacBook Pro Retina for battery risk
thumb-img
News
Xiaomi aiming to launch more products for online buyers in India
thumb-img
Gaming
Watch: Sony PlayStation 5 will be able to level load in under a second

Editor's Pick

How to stream gameplay from your smartphone
Gaming
How to stream gameplay from your smartphone
Fanzart Pappu Mini Ceiling Fan launched in India

News

Fanzart Pappu Mini Ceiling Fan launched in India

Huawei Kirin 810 SoC, Nova 5 series phones unveiled

News

Huawei Kirin 810 SoC, Nova 5 series phones unveiled

Increasing smartphone usage may be resulting in growing horns on our skull

News

Increasing smartphone usage may be resulting in growing horns on our skull

CCI is asking smartphone makers information on their agreements with Google

News

CCI is asking smartphone makers information on their agreements with Google

Most Popular

Motorola One Vision First Impressions

Asus 6Z Review

Asus 6Z Hands on and First Impressions

Nubia Red Magic 3 Review

Amazon Kindle 2019 Review

Google Doodle marks Amrish Puri s birthday

BSNL gets Hotstar Premium on board

Samsung launching 3 new tablets in stagnant Indian market

Fanzart Pappu Mini Ceiling Fan launched in India

Huawei Kirin 810 SoC, Nova 5 series phones unveiled

Intel's Project Athena aims to make laptops truly mobile

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Related Topics

Related Stories

Google Doodle marks Amrish Puri s birthday

News

Google Doodle marks Amrish Puri s birthday
CCI is asking smartphone makers information on their agreements with Google

News

CCI is asking smartphone makers information on their agreements with Google
Google Doodle marks Summer Solstice 2019

News

Google Doodle marks Summer Solstice 2019
Google Pixel 3a getting internal July 2019 patch

News

Google Pixel 3a getting internal July 2019 patch
OnePlus 7 series gets Google ARCore support

News

OnePlus 7 series gets Google ARCore support

हिंदी समाचार

Xiaomi ने क्राउडफंडिंग कैंपेन में पेश किया Roidmi NEX Wireless Vacumm Cleaner, जानें खासियत

BSNL ने Hotstar के साथ मिलकर पेश किया सुपरस्टार 300 ब्रॉडबेंड प्लान

Huawei Nova 5, Nova 5 Pro, Nova 5i स्मार्टफोन चार रियर कैमरा सेटअप और 8GB RAM के साथ हुए लॉन्च

सामने आई Google Pixel 4 और Pixel 4XL की लॉन्च डेट और कीमत

6GB RAM +64GB स्टोरेज वाले Infinix Hot7Pro को 8,999 रुपये में खरीदने का मौका, कल से हो जाएगा 1 हजार रुपये महंगा

News

Google Doodle marks Amrish Puri s birthday
News
Google Doodle marks Amrish Puri s birthday
BSNL gets Hotstar Premium on board

News

BSNL gets Hotstar Premium on board
Samsung launching 3 new tablets in stagnant Indian market

News

Samsung launching 3 new tablets in stagnant Indian market
Fanzart Pappu Mini Ceiling Fan launched in India

News

Fanzart Pappu Mini Ceiling Fan launched in India
Huawei Kirin 810 SoC, Nova 5 series phones unveiled

News

Huawei Kirin 810 SoC, Nova 5 series phones unveiled