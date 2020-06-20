Google Doodle marks the onset of summer

A new doodle on the Google homepage marked the beginning of summer in the northern hemisphere this year. The new Google Doodle illustrates a flamingo in a hot air balloon on a sunny day. As per the meteorological definition, summer technically lasts from June till the end of August, even though that is not the likely definition of the summer season in many countries including India, where these months are usually full of rain. Also Read - Google tests subscription payment method directly from Play Store

However, the season does mark the end of Spring for many regions of the world. The new Google Doodle depicts a shining sun and a vivid and brightly lit hot air balloon with a flamingo sitting in it. Unlike many other Google Doodles, this is one of the few instances where a doodle does not involve the ‘Google’ letters morphing into one of the subjects of the art. We see each letter separately in the new illustration, albeit with a new color scheme and font. Also Read - Google Duo video call support for 32 people now available to everyone

Watch: Weekly News Roundup

The upcoming Summer Solistice on June 21 will also mark the longest day of the year. People living on the north of the equator will experience the most amount of sunlight in a single day tomorrow. The further you go towards the north pole, the longer the day is, with the Arctic Circle getting a full 24 hours of sunlight tomorrow. Also Read - Google pushes Android 11 Beta 1.5 version with minor fixes

Google tests subscription payment method directly from Play Store

In other news, Google is testing a major new change that will allow developers to sell subscriptions for Android apps directly from the Play Store. The Mountain View company is implementing the new feature with some select third-party app developers.

The company announced on its blog that it is testing the function of paying subscriptions from the Google Play list of specific applications. This feature will allow users to test the application without installing the app. It also indicates that users will be able to redeem subscription codes in the Play Store.