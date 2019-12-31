comscore Google Doodle marks New Year's Eve 2019 with Froggy | BGR India
Google Doodle marks New Year's Eve 2019 with Froggy the weather frog

Google Doodle is taking a simplistic approach with New Year's Eve doodle this year.

  • Updated: December 31, 2019 8:53 AM IST
Google is celebrating New Year’s Eve 2019 with a special doodle that reflects the weather and the larger picture: climate change. In the doodle, Google users will see Froggy the weather frog. The search giant notes that the weather frog will help its users ring in 2020. Froggy is not new to the world of Google and you would have seen it while looking up the weather in Google Search on your mobile. This is a sombre take from last year, where the Doodle had a number of party hats and two friends (actually Elephants) celebrating the eve in their own fashion.

Google Doodle marks New Year’s Eve 2019

In the Doodle blog, Google notes that Froggy is gearing up for New Year’s celebrations in any weather. This is another stark reminder of this year, where natural calamities that striking down the earth in big waves. We saw wildfires striking Amazon rainforest, also known as the lungs of the Earth. There were also huge floods in the Vatican and Venice, which is not a usual phenomenon. “The 2020s are sure to be ribbitting!,” Froggy says and he is most excited about it being a Leap Year.

Google Doodle has become part of the culture where the search giant marks important calendar events and celebrates birthdays or anniversary of prominent personalities. In the past, Google Doodle has taken more exuberant approach to mark New Year’s Eve. For example, the New Year’s Eve 2017 was a theme than ran across for multiple days and used feathery friends as the prominent character. This year, the doodle tries to send a message. It even tries to educate Google users but does so in an indirect fashion.

Google Doodle today is a standard one and it has a global reach and not restricted to any country. The reach map shows every continent mapped in blue shade, which is not the most common sight for doodles that appear on Google’s homepage. The New Year’s Eve is also known as Old Year’s Day and is celebrated on the last day of a calendar year. The celebration around the world involves people gathering in the evening, where they eat, dance, drink and watch or light fireworks. The celebration which starts in the old year goes on past midnight and into the new year. Australia and New Zealand are the first countries to welcome the New Year’s Eve while North America is the last to bring in the New Year.

  • Published Date: December 31, 2019 8:50 AM IST
  • Updated Date: December 31, 2019 8:53 AM IST

