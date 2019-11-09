comscore Google Doodle marks the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall
  • Home
  • News
  • Google Doodle marks the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall
News

Google Doodle marks the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall

News

The fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989 depicts the beginning of the German unification.

  • Published: November 9, 2019 10:20 AM IST
Google Doodle Berlin Wall

Google Doodle is marking the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall today. Today’s Doodle, created by Berlin-based guest artist Max Guther, depicts the beginning of the German unification. On this evening in 1989, the crowds gathered at the Berlin Wall roared “Tor auf!” (“Open the gate!”). It marks a peaceful revolution signaling the simultaneous end of the Cold War and the beginning of German reunification. “The fall of the Berlin wall deeply impacted not only me but all Germans and Europeans,” Guther said in a blog post.

The fall of the Berlin Wall came amidst winds of change blowing across Europe. The new leadership in Russia, Poland, and Hungary had high hopes in East Germany for an end to 28 years of strict travel restrictions. An official spokesman’s statement during a government press conference gave mistaken impression. The spokesman suggested that East Germany would allow free travel between East and West Berlin. Within hours, a massive crowd gathered at the wall and they far outnumbered the border crossing guards.

Google Doodle celebrates birthday of Plateau, whose research led to the birth of cinema

Also Read

Google Doodle celebrates birthday of Plateau, whose research led to the birth of cinema

According to reports, an officer in charge of the Bornholmer Street checkpoint defied his superiors and gave the order to open the gate. The event, which took place sometime before midnight, changed the course. Over the next few days, over 2 million jubilant Germans crossed the border. Some signing, dancing, and toasting the start of a new era while other began physically dismantling the wall. The wall was erected on August 13, 1961, in the form of barbed wire and concrete edifice.

Google Doodle honors poet, social worker and feminist, Kamini Roy

Also Read

Google Doodle honors poet, social worker and feminist, Kamini Roy

It divided East and West Berlin. Its demolition led to the reunion of the Federal Republic of Germany and the German Democratic Republic. “I mostly drew inspiration from stories and old photographs of my parents who were in Berlin 30 years ago,” Guther said. “They witnessed the fall of the Berlin Wall.” In a Doodle blog, Guther asks people to start fighting against border walls all over the world. He asks people to help those living in divided or separate countries.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: November 9, 2019 10:20 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Google Doodle marks the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall
News
Google Doodle marks the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall
Mastodon gains popularity as Twitter India users allege bias

News

Mastodon gains popularity as Twitter India users allege bias

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max fails to beat top smartphones in DxOMark test

News

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max fails to beat top smartphones in DxOMark test

Facebook let Tinder get special access to user data: Report

News

Facebook let Tinder get special access to user data: Report

Realme 6 price and live images leak; launch tipped for 2020

News

Realme 6 price and live images leak; launch tipped for 2020

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy Fold Review

HyperX Cloud Alpha S Gaming Headset Review

Infinix S5 Review

AKG Y500 Wireless On-ear Headphones Review

Huami Amazfit GTS Review

Google Doodle marks the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall

Mastodon gains popularity as Twitter India users allege bias

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max fails to beat top smartphones in DxOMark test

Facebook let Tinder get special access to user data: Report

Realme 6 price and live images leak; launch tipped for 2020

How to enable WhatsApp fingerprint lock on Android

How to get Dark Mode on WhatsApp Web

Top 5 Air Purifiers to buy under Rs 10,000

How to use Air Triggers on Asus ROG Phone 2

Top smartphones to launch in November 2019

Related Topics

Related Stories

Google Doodle marks the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall

News

Google Doodle marks the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall
Google Pixel users get Ramping Ringer feature

News

Google Pixel users get Ramping Ringer feature
How to find out what data apps are collecting about you

News

How to find out what data apps are collecting about you
A third-party Android app is stealing money of users: All you need to know

News

A third-party Android app is stealing money of users: All you need to know
Google Camera 7.2 with astrophotography mode rolling out to older Pixel smartphones

News

Google Camera 7.2 with astrophotography mode rolling out to older Pixel smartphones

हिंदी समाचार

ZTE Blade A7 Prime और Blade 10 Prime लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Google ने बर्लिन की दीवार गिरने की 30वीं एनिवर्सरी पर बनाया शानदार Doodle

OnePlus 8 Pro स्मार्टफोन में हो सकती है 120Hz रिफ्रेश रेट वाली डिस्प्ले

Amazon Deal of The Day: Samsung Galaxy Note 9 और OPPO A5 2020 स्मार्टफोन पर मिल रहा है 26 हजार रुपये तक का डिस्काउंट

Apple ने दो करोड़ iPhone SE 2 बेचने का लक्ष्य रखा, जानें कब होगा लॉन्च

News

Google Doodle marks the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall
News
Google Doodle marks the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall
Mastodon gains popularity as Twitter India users allege bias

News

Mastodon gains popularity as Twitter India users allege bias
Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max fails to beat top smartphones in DxOMark test

News

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max fails to beat top smartphones in DxOMark test
Facebook let Tinder get special access to user data: Report

News

Facebook let Tinder get special access to user data: Report
Realme 6 price and live images leak; launch tipped for 2020

News

Realme 6 price and live images leak; launch tipped for 2020