Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Google Doodle marks the start of second phase of elections

Google is celebrating the beginning of the second phase of ongoing 17th Lok Sabha Elections in India with a doodle. Taking a look at the doodle, there is not much in terms of visuals except the second “O” has been replaced from a finger with an inked index finger. This is the second time that Google has used this doodle in the past one week. The first time this Google doodle was used to mark the start of the Lok Sabha 2019 elections on April 11, and this time this is being used to mark the start of the second phase of the elections.

The inked index finger signifies that the person has taken part in the democratic process and cast their vote. The mark on the finger is made by the electoral officer at the polling booth to ensure that one person can only cast their vote once. The ink is usually called as “indelible ink”, and some also call it as the election ink or “electoral stain”. According to the information available, it is usually a “semi-permanent ink” that does not come off that easily.

Watch: Android Q First Look

Clicking on the Google doodle will navigate the user to a page with search results on “how to vote #india”. The search results also have a dedicated section on the top that details the voting process at a polling booth. The page also includes information on other election-related topics including the name in the voter list or the electoral roll, and name of the candidates contesting the elections. Other information includes how to find your polling booth, instructions on how to use the EVM (Electronic Voting Machine), use of identity card and last but not least, details about when the elections will be held in your area.

The Google doodle is also likely to work as an encouragement symbol for all the internet users in India. It is also meant to encourage the voters to go out there and take part in the elections and choose the representative from their area. Unlike other doodles in the past, Google has not issued any details about the doodle on the dedicated doodle page. The only information present there is the doodle coverage which is limited to India.

As previously reported, the 17th Lok Sabha Elections or the India Elections of 2019 will be the largest elections for a democratic nation across the globe. About 900 million voters are likely to cast their vote in the election that will be spread across seven phases till May 19.