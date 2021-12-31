comscore Google is celebrating New Year 2022 with this interesting doodle
Google Doodle New Year 2022: Here's how Google is celebrating 2022

Google celebrates every special occasion with its innovative Doodle. The Google Holiday Doodle depicts a giant candy titled "2021".

Today is the last day of the year 2021, and one of the most used search giants, Google, has made a doodle of New Year Eve 2021 on the previous day of the year. Google celebrates every special occasion with its innovative Doodle. Also Read - New Year 2022 resolution is to fitter? 5 apps that will help you start the fitness journey

The Google Holiday Doodle depicts a giant candy titled “2021”. This candy looks ready to be popped as the clock strikes midnight on December 31st to welcome the new year 2022. In the Doodle, the rest of the letters ‘Google’ is also included in the decoration to be decorated colorfully with jacklights. Plus, there’s some extra New Year’s confetti to show off the Doodle’s celebratory mood. Also Read - Samsung to launch Exynos 2200 chipset with AMD’s RDNA 2 graphics found on PS5, XBox Series X

However, this time Google Doodle did not come with many descriptions. Instead, the search engine has come up with a clear and straightforward doodles design to start the new year. Google wrote with its Doodle, “That’s a wrap for 2021 – Happy New Year’s Eve!” Also Read - LG introduces next-gen OLED EX displays with 30 percent brighter panels: Check details

As soon as you click on the Google Doodle, it will take you to the next page, where the animation of the celebration is given. Also, you will get facts, articles, and information related to New Year’s Eve. It is not the first time that Google has celebrated a special occasion in this way. Google has been doing this for more than two decades. The tech giant makes doodles on every special occasion, whether it is a festival, a happy occasion, a great person’s birth or death anniversary, or any historical event.

The new variant of Coronavirus Omicron has been declared worrying by the World Health Organization. The variant has spread to more than 57 countries of the world, including India.

8 states in India have Omicron patients, including Maharashtra, which has the highest number of patients. Some countries have imposed a complete ban on international flights, and some have imposed a partial ban. Those planning to go out of India this New Year are canceling their journey. However, those returning to India from other countries are now finding it difficult to get tickets. So be safe this New Year from Covid and celebrate your coming year at home.

Best Sellers