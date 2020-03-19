Google Doodle celebrates Spring 2020 with an illustration

Google Doodle is marking the start of Spring season with a special doodle today. The spring season starts on March 20, 2020 and ends on June 21, 2020 in the Northern Hemisphere. While India is seeing the Spring Season doodle, Google also has doodle to mark Nowruz 2020 and start of Autumn 2020 in the Southern Hemisphere. The day is in fact filled with multiple different doodles including one for Father’s Day celebrated in select countries.

Google Doodle celebrates start of Spring season

The Google Doodle marking start of Spring season has its reach in countries like Canada, the United States, North America and few countries in South America. The doodle also appears in India and few other countries in Asia and Europe. Spring season is one of the four temperate seasons. It follows winter and precedes summer. During the spring season, the days and nights are approximately twelve hours long. However, as the season progresses, the day length increases and the night length decreases.

The start of spring is also referred to as spring equinox, a celestial event that marks the start of spring in many cultures. An equinox is regarded as the instant of time when the plane of Earth’s equator passes through the center of the Sun. This occurs twice every year, around March 20 and September 23. It is a celestial event when the center of the visible Sun is directly above the Equator. In the northern hemisphere, the event is called the Spring Equinox or the Vernal. Google is celebrating the instance today with a doodle.

The doodle depicting the start of spring shows a rabbit taking off in a hot air balloon. The doodle also aims to show various colors of the season. Last year, the search giant marked the arrival of spring with an image that showed a flower blooming on the Earth. With the novel Coronavirus outbreak disruptive life around the world, the doodle is a reminder that life must go on. It is also a reminder that various seasons will continue to change the environment.