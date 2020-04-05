comscore Google Doodle aims at coronavirus awareness | BGR India
Google Doodle tries to create awareness about coronavirus

The company also shared a link with information about steps to stop the spread of coronavirus or COVID-19. Google Doodle description page showcased the tagline “Stay Home. Save Lives”. Let’s inspect the doodle below.

  • Published: April 5, 2020 12:50 PM IST
Google has shared a new doodle in an attempt to create awareness regarding the ongoing global pandemic coronavirus. Taking a look, the doodle showcases almost all letters in the word “Google” inside separate houses. Each letter seems to be relaxing at home while practicing social distancing. For context, social distancing a relatively new term that acting as referring to physical distancing. It is a set of “non-pharmaceutical measures” that are taken to stop the spread of contagious diseases like coronavirus. The doodle description page showcased the tagline “Stay Home. Save Lives”. Let’s inspect the doodle below.

Coronavirus Google Doodle details

The company also shared a link with information about steps to stop the spread of coronavirus or COVID-19. These five steps include staying at home, keeping a safe distance, washing your hands regularly, and covering your cough. The last step asks users to contact the helpline in case one is feeling sick. Clicking the doodle or the information link on the Google doodle page directs the user to the “coronavirus tips” search result. This search page also features a Do and Don’t section that everyone should follow. Beyond this, we also saw a worldwide statistics section. As per the statistics, the number of cases has crossed 12 lakh with about 2.5 lakh dead. Talking about India, we currently have about 3,374 confirmed cases with 77 dead.

Checking out the details of the doodle, we can see that this is visible to more than half of the world. It is worth noting that this dedicated Google search page is not new and the company has emphasized it in the past. In addition to the coronavirus doodle, the company is also showcasing some other doodles in select countries.

Google sends out General Public Health Information notifications to fight coronavirus

Moving back to the design of the doodle, we can see the figure representing the letter “G” reading a book. Letters “o” and “o” are dancing and playing the Guitar respectively, and the second “g” is talking on the phone. The letter “l” is exercising while the last letter is also talking on the phone.

  • Published Date: April 5, 2020 12:50 PM IST

