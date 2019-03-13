comscore
Google Drive gets new Material redesign on both Android and iOS platforms

The search giant has added features like bottom navigation, an expanded search bar, and a new account switcher.

  March 13, 2019
Google Drive

Google has revealed that Google Drive is the latest G Suite app, which is getting “a new look and feel” with a Material redesign on both Android and iOS platforms. Material Theme doesn’t just mean that the app will only get new colors and icons, but it also gets a new layout. Google Drive is basically getting significant navigation overhaul. The search giant has added features like bottom navigation, an expanded search bar, and a new account switcher.

Google has also added a new Home tab, which “surface the files that are most important to you,” like on desktop. The tab will surface files based on the last time that you accessed or edited a file, who specific files are frequently shared with, and what files are used at specific times of the day, as per the latest Google blog. Furthermore, the company has added four sections in the new Google Drive, and one will find the current “My Drive” view of folders on the right of the “Files” tab.

There are two additional tabs, which allows one to check Computer backups and Team Drives. There is Starred and Shared tab as well for “quicker access to your most important items.” Similar to other G Suite apps with the Material redesign, “a FAB in the bottom right corner that features the four-colored ‘+’ icon lets users create a new Google Doc, Sheets, and Slides, as well as folder, upload, or scan,” 9to5google reported.

Google has confirmed in its blog post that Android users will get the latest Google Drive redesign starting from March 18, 2019. iOS devices, on the other hand, have already received the update. The company released the new layout to iOS units on March 12. Besides, Google rolled out its Material Theme redesign for the Gmail app back in January 2019.

