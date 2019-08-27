comscore Google Drive now supports account switching gesture and PDF form
Google Drive now supports account switching gesture and PDF form

The latest Google Drive v2.19.332 update brings the account switching gesture feature, which you can download it via Google Play Store. Now, users can just swipe up or down on their profile to switch accounts. 

  Published: August 27, 2019 11:45 AM IST
Google is rolling out new design to its Drive users on the web,जीमेल के बाद अब बदल गया है आपका गूगल ड्राइव

Recently, the Google Maps app received a feature that allows a user to quickly switch between Google Accounts. Now, the same feature is also available for Google Drive, which could be a useful feature for those Android users who have multiple accounts. The latest Google Drive v2.19.332 update brings the account switching gesture feature, which you can download via Google Play Store.

Now, users can just swipe up or down on their profile to switch accounts. One will also notice a card animation while switching Google Drive accounts. This feature was first spotted by Android Police. The software giant is also expected to roll out the same feature for the Gmail app. The account switching feature is also available via APK Mirror.

Google Maps now lets you check live train status, bus travel times and more in India

Google Maps now lets you check live train status, bus travel times and more in India

Besides, users can now fill out structured PDF forms within the company’s Google Drive app, which solves a big problem for many. This feature is available for both Android and iOS devices. Google says one can now fill text fields, select options from a dropdown menu, and click checkboxes or radio buttons. After filling out the form, Android users can save their edits as a new revision of the document, or save a copy as well.

“This feature makes it quicker and easier to complete business invoices, event registrations, tax forms and other types of simple forms. This eliminates the need to print, fill-in by hand, and re-upload the document, saving you time,” Google said.

Google Maps can now show you bike sharing stations on app with real-time updates

Google Maps can now show you bike sharing stations on app with real-time updates

Separately, Google recently added support for bike-sharing stations to its Maps app. This feature will help inform users about docked bike-sharing services near them. Google was reportedly testing this feature in New York City. Now, the company is planning to expand the feature to 23 more cities. The list includes Barcelona, Berlin, Brussels, Budapest, Chicago, London, and Los Angeles among others. The company is reportedly releasing the feature to both Android and iOS platforms.

