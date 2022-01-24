Google Drive will warn you when you are about to open a suspicious file

Google’s Workspace users are no stranger to the company warning them about potentially suspicious content, especially in the form of emails and attachments, received online. This warning usually comes in the form of a big yellow message that is displayed within a suspicious email and it helps users in determining if they want to open the linked file or not. Now, the company has announced that it is extending the same protections to Google Drive. Also Read - Google Pixel 6a and the first Pixel smartwatch could launch on the same day

Google, via a blog post, has announced that it is bringing a new security feature to Google Drive that will warn users if it detects suspicious files on its platform. Google says that if a user opens a potentially suspicious or dangerous file in Google Drive, it will display a warning banner to help protect them and their organisation from malware, phishing and ransomware. This warning will be displayed in the form of a yellow ribbon that will be displayed on top of the suspicious file opened in Google Drive. Also Read - Google rolls out major update to 2 billion Chrome users, fixes critical bugs

The company noted that while these warnings are already available when users open suspicious files in Google Docs, Google Sheets, Google Slides, and Drawings, now the same privileges will be extended to files in Google Drive. Also Read - Delhi Police sends notice to Clubhouse, Google over targeting Muslim women in a group chat

This feature will be enabled by default for all Google Workspace, G Suite Basic and G Suite Business customers. The company said that it has already started rolling out this feature and that it will be available to supported customers within the coming 15 days.

What’s more?

In addition to this, Google said that it is rolling out support for rich formatting to Google Chat messages. With this, Chat users will be able to add formatting such as bold, italics, or underlines to messages in Chat. Users can simply press the “A” icon in the chat compose bar to expand the formatting toolbar. Google has started rolling out this feature and it will be available to all Google Workspace and G Suite Basic and Business customers in the coming days.