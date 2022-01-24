comscore Google Drive will warn you when you are about to open a suspicious file
  • Home
  • News
  • Google Drive will show you a big yellow warning when you are about to open a suspicious file
News

Google Drive will show you a big yellow warning when you are about to open a suspicious file

News

Google is also rolling out support for rich formatting to Google Chat messages.

Google Drive Update

Image: Google

Google’s Workspace users are no stranger to the company warning them about potentially suspicious content, especially in the form of emails and attachments, received online. This warning usually comes in the form of a big yellow message that is displayed within a suspicious email and it helps users in determining if they want to open the linked file or not. Now, the company has announced that it is extending the same protections to Google Drive. Also Read - Google Pixel 6a and the first Pixel smartwatch could launch on the same day

Google, via a blog post, has announced that it is bringing a new security feature to Google Drive that will warn users if it detects suspicious files on its platform. Google says that if a user opens a potentially suspicious or dangerous file in Google Drive, it will display a warning banner to help protect them and their organisation from malware, phishing and ransomware. This warning will be displayed in the form of a yellow ribbon that will be displayed on top of the suspicious file opened in Google Drive. Also Read - Google rolls out major update to 2 billion Chrome users, fixes critical bugs

The company noted that while these warnings are already available when users open suspicious files in Google Docs, Google Sheets, Google Slides, and Drawings, now the same privileges will be extended to files in Google Drive. Also Read - Delhi Police sends notice to Clubhouse, Google over targeting Muslim women in a group chat

This feature will be enabled by default for all Google Workspace, G Suite Basic and G Suite Business customers. The company said that it has already started rolling out this feature and that it will be available to supported customers within the coming 15 days.

What’s more?

In addition to this, Google said that it is rolling out support for rich formatting to Google Chat messages. With this, Chat users will be able to add formatting such as bold, italics, or underlines to messages in Chat. Users can simply press the “A” icon in the chat compose bar to expand the formatting toolbar. Google has started rolling out this feature and it will be available to all Google Workspace and G Suite Basic and Business customers in the coming days.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: January 24, 2022 1:44 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

From Looop Lapeta to Sweet Magnolias: Movies, shows coming to Netflix in February 2022
Photo Gallery
From Looop Lapeta to Sweet Magnolias: Movies, shows coming to Netflix in February 2022
Netflix's February 2022 Releases: Movies, shows coming to Netflix next month

Photo Gallery

Netflix's February 2022 Releases: Movies, shows coming to Netflix next month

Instant online loan frauds are rising in India, here's how to stay safe from such scams

Apps

Instant online loan frauds are rising in India, here's how to stay safe from such scams

Redmi Note 11S India launch set on Feb 9: Here's a closer look at the device, expected specs

Mobiles

Redmi Note 11S India launch set on Feb 9: Here's a closer look at the device, expected specs

Google Drive will warn you when you are about to open a suspicious file

News

Google Drive will warn you when you are about to open a suspicious file

How to setup your Apple HomePod Mini with your Apple TV: Follow these simple steps

How To

How to setup your Apple HomePod Mini with your Apple TV: Follow these simple steps

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Redmi Note 11S India launch set on Feb 9: Here's a closer look at the device, expected specs

Google Drive will warn you when you are about to open a suspicious file

How to setup your Apple HomePod Mini with your Apple TV: Follow these simple steps

PM Modi launches Netaji's Hologram statue: What is it, how will it work?

Jio completes 5G planning for 1,000 cities in India

OnePlus 9RT vs Xiaomi 11T Pro: Guess the winner?

Indian states invite Elon Musk to set up Tesla factory, but is it feasible?

This Indian couple is set to get married in Metaverse next month

Activate and Schedule Dark Mode on Android Smartphones

Meet India s first couple set to marry in the metaverse

Related Topics

Related Stories

Google Drive will warn you when you are about to open a suspicious file

News

Google Drive will warn you when you are about to open a suspicious file
Google Pixel 6a and the first Pixel smartwatch could launch on the same day

Mobiles

Google Pixel 6a and the first Pixel smartwatch could launch on the same day
Google issues warning for 2 billion Chrome users

Apps

Google issues warning for 2 billion Chrome users
Delhi Police sends notice to Clubhouse, Google over targeting Muslim women in a group chat

Apps

Delhi Police sends notice to Clubhouse, Google over targeting Muslim women in a group chat
Now you can play Android games on your Windows PCs

Gaming

Now you can play Android games on your Windows PCs

हिंदी समाचार

फ्री फायर के नए कैंपेन में फ्री रिवॉर्ड की बारिश, जानें आज क्या मिलेगा फ्री

Oppo Reno7 Series 5G की लॉन्चिंग डेट कन्फर्म, फरवरी में इस दिन लेगी भारत में एंट्री

Redmi Note 11S भारत में 9 फरवरी को होगा लॉन्च, मिलेंगे 4 रियर कैमरे

100km रेंज वाली Bazinga ई-साइकिल की प्री बुकिंग शुरू, कीमत है 50000 रुपये से कम

इंडिया गेट पर लगे नेताजी के 3D होलोग्राम में क्या है खास?

Latest Videos

Apple budget iPhone SE+ 5G to launch in late April | New iPad Air model may arrive too

News

Apple budget iPhone SE+ 5G to launch in late April | New iPad Air model may arrive too
How To Send Password Protected Email Using Gmail: Easy Step-by-Step Guide

News

How To Send Password Protected Email Using Gmail: Easy Step-by-Step Guide
This Indian couple is set to get married in Metaverse next month

Features

This Indian couple is set to get married in Metaverse next month
How to Activate and Schedule Dark Mode on Android Smartphones | BGR Tutorial | BGR India

Features

How to Activate and Schedule Dark Mode on Android Smartphones | BGR Tutorial | BGR India

News

Redmi Note 11S India launch set on Feb 9: Here's a closer look at the device, expected specs
Mobiles
Redmi Note 11S India launch set on Feb 9: Here's a closer look at the device, expected specs
Google Drive will warn you when you are about to open a suspicious file

News

Google Drive will warn you when you are about to open a suspicious file
How to setup your Apple HomePod Mini with your Apple TV: Follow these simple steps

How To

How to setup your Apple HomePod Mini with your Apple TV: Follow these simple steps
PM Modi launches Netaji's Hologram statue: What is it, how will it work?

News

PM Modi launches Netaji's Hologram statue: What is it, how will it work?
Jio completes 5G planning for 1,000 cities in India

Telecom

Jio completes 5G planning for 1,000 cities in India

new arrivals in india

Tecno Pova Neo
Tecno Pova Neo

12,999

Realme 9i
Realme 9i

13,999

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G
Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G

26,999

Xiaomi Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G
Xiaomi Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G

39,999

Vivo Y33T
Vivo Y33T

18,990

Vivo V23
Vivo V23

29,990

Moto G51 5G
Moto G51 5G

14,999

Tecno Spark 8T
Tecno Spark 8T

8,999

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999

Best Sellers