Google drops out for MWC Barcelona 2021 due to COVID-19 restrictions

Google is dropping out of this year's MWC 2021 Barcelona following precautions for the COVID-19 pandemic situation. The company has come out with an official statement, confirming its withdrawal from the global event. At the same time, the company has also confirmed its return to the event in 2022. The event is still going on as planned.

"Following our current COVID-19 travel restrictions and protocols, Google has made the decision to not exhibit at Mobile World Congress this year," says Google in an official post. The company has, however, confirmed that it will still participate virtually in the event. Google joins the list of Sony, Oracle, Nokia, Ericsson, and Facebook.

Google drops out of MWC Barcelona in 2021

Google staying away from this year's MWC in Barcelona could be a big deal for the GSMA, the organizers responsible for MWC. With an in-person event, MWC was expecting to make a statement, opening up global tech conventions to the world after it missed it in 2020. Despite Google's virtual presence, the event is likely to have a lesser impact.

Previously, it was Sony who announced its withdrawal from the MWC Barcelona this year. “Sony Mobile has taken the decision that it will not be participating in MWC 2021. As the world increasingly shifts towards digital and online opportunities to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), Sony Mobile will communicate in ways that can deliver our exciting product news to a wider audience.”

It is usually Sony who saves its biggest announcements for the MWC event every year. This event has also given out gaming phone announcements in the past. However, most smartphone manufacturers have already gone up with official announcements in the first quarter of 2021. Samsung announced its Galaxy S21 series in January. Additionally, Asus launched its ROG Phone 5 series last month instead of its usual mid-year launch cycle.

It now remains to be seen whether the rest of the participants utilize the event or ditch due to the COVID-19 issue. Unlike previous years, the GSMA scheduled the MWC Barcelona for 2021 in June instead of the usually late-February/early-March period.