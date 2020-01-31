comscore Google Duo adds option to send note to your contacts | BGR India
Google Duo adds option to send note to your contacts

Check out how to send note to your contacts on Google Duo.

  Published: January 31, 2020 12:44 PM IST
Google Duo is one of the most popular video calling services for mobile devices. The service already offers an option to send a video message when the person is not able to receive your call. Now, Google is adding another useful feature to its video calling service. First reported by Android Police, Google Duo now lets users send notes and doodles to their contacts. The app is getting new features while Google continues to shut down its other messaging services.

There have been reports doing the rounds that Google might also kill Duo soon. However, these new features being added to the service indicate that these reports are exaggerated. The search giant has also been adding new features. The key thing being that Google has improved the app in a big way. It has also removed the requirement of a phone number, which limited its reach initially. Now, it wants people to communicate with the help of notes on the service.

“We’re introducing this feature as we got feedback from users that they’re looking for a more visual way to connect with their friends when one of them may be unavailable to get on a video call,” Google said. “They’d like to send a brief one-off note within Duo, whether that be ‘hey, let’s talk today!’, or ‘sending one last good night!’.”

You can send a note to somebody on Google Duo by tapping on your contact and then clicking on the “Message” button at the bottom right corner. Google now offers three options to communicate with your contact: Voice, Video and Note. Tapping on Note, you have options to send annotated messages to your contact. The annotation seems similar to other services like Instagram Stories, Snapchat. However, it closely resembles the annotation features in Google Keep.

Google Duo gets low-light mode to help you video call in the dark

Google Duo gets low-light mode to help you video call in the dark

It offers options for multiple pen stroke types and an option for eight background colors. There is also an option to choose from six different fonts. Google notes that these notes are end-to-end encrypted like calling option. The ability to send notes to friends is being rolled out for Google Duo users starting today. It should become available for all Google Duo users by the end of this week.

  Published Date: January 31, 2020 12:44 PM IST

