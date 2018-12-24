comscore
Google Duo crosses 1 billion downloads mark on Google Play

In 2018, Google launched Duo support for iPad, Android Tablet, Chromebook, and Smart Displays.

  • Published: December 24, 2018 12:12 PM IST
Google’s video chat app Duo has now been downloaded more than 1 billion times on Google Play. The company launched Duo in 2016 along with instant messaging app Allo with much fanfare. “Duo hit 500 million downloads just six months ago, so another 500 million in that time span is pretty impressive,” tech website Android Police reported late on Saturday.

In 2018, the company launched Duo support for iPad, Android Tablet, Chromebook, and Smart Displays. Earlier, the company has also said that its messaging app Allo will not work after March 2019 as the company focuses on improving its Android messaging and video calling app Duo.

Allo is Google’s messaging rival to WhatsApp and Apple iMessage — is an instant messaging mobile app for the Android and iOS mobile Operating Systems (OS), with a web client available on Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox and Opera browsers.

Besides Duo, other free Google apps with over one billion downloads include Gmail, Maps, YouTube, Google, Google+, Google Text-to-Speech, Google Play Books, Hangouts, Google Chrome, Google Play Games, Android Accessibility Suite, Google Play Music, Google News, Google Play Movies & TV, Google Drive, Google Photos and Google Street View.

Separately, Smallbiztrends reported that “Google is upgrading its Hangouts platform so businesses can collaborate more efficiently and with greater ease. Hangouts Chat and Hangouts Meet will allow teams to come together without worrying about compatibility issues.”

  • Published Date: December 24, 2018 12:12 PM IST

