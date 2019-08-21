Google Duo gets low-light mode to help you video call in the dark

Google Duo is one of the most popular video calling service in the world. Now, the search giant is making it even better with a new feature. The video calling application is getting a new low-light mode to help in the case of poor lighting. The low light mode will allow people to connect with each other face to face even the lighting condition is not optimal. Google says when the feature is enabled, the video call will adjust to make people in the frame more visible.

The feature will appear when the phone detects low lighting during the video call. The low light mode will start rolling out globally to iOS and Android users starting this week. Niklas Blum, Senior Product Manager, Google Duo said the feature is being designed based on challenges faced by users around the world. “In many places, electric lighting is a significant challenge, preventing people from connecting face to face,” Blum added.

With low light mode on Duo, Google is addressing a real pain point experienced by a number of users around the world. It cites people who often light their home using a single bulb since electricity is expensive. It also notes areas where power outage is common even with minimal usage. This leaves people in the dark during the evening and Google claims many video calls happen during this time.

“Even when electricity is not an issue, many people just want to video call to say good night right before bed, keep each other company as they watch TV together or enjoy a quick chat while they’re outside in the evening,” Blum wrote in the post. With low light mode on Duo, users will be able to toggle the feature on or off as part of in-call controls. It will be available on Android and iOS globally this week.