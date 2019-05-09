Google Duo group video calling feature rolling out to users in India, US and Canada

Google Duo group video calling feature is now being rolled out to users in India, US and Canada. Late last month, the company’s Indonesian wing first tweeted about the rollout in their region, and now it seems that Google has finally expedite the rollout with more countries.

As reported by AndroidPolice, the Google Duo group video calling feature is now live in United States and Canada region. Not just that, users in India have also started to report about the Google Duo group video calling as well. With it, Duo users will be able to make various groups or simply select up to four contacts to call simultaneously.

The Google Duo group video calling feature is available only on Android for now. In order to check if you’ve got the feature or not, the Google Duo app first need to be updated to the latest version. Once you open the app, there should be a ‘Create Group’ button right underneath the search bar. On clicking the option, you’ll then get to select three people you’d want to make a group video call to. Google has noted that the group video calling is limited to four people only.

Google introduced the Duo app video chat service back in 2016 at its I/O conference along with Google Allo. Recently, the service received a web version which can be accessed from duo.google.com website. Similar to Google Duo app, you first need to sign in there and then can use search box with a list of your contacts to ping or dial your desired contact number. Furthermore, the web version of Duo offers support for both voice and video calls, and one can even answer calls on the Web version. The service works on almost all browsers available, which include Google Chrome, Safari, and Firefox browsers.