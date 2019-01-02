comscore
Google Duo is all set to launch a low-light mode and group calls in future

Duo group calling will only support seven users at any given time in comparison to the 32 users on FaceTime and four users on WhatsApp.

  • Published: January 2, 2019 10:47 AM IST
Google Duo features

Image credit: Android Police

Google seems to be working on introducing a new low-light mode for its in-house video calling service, Google Duo. According to recent reports on the internet, the company is currently testing the mode for select users along with another requested feature in the form of group calls. This is not the first time that we are hearing about both these features as they were spotted back in APK teardowns of the Google Duo app back in November and March 2018 respectively. It looks like now the feature is ready for testing with a gradual rollout over the coming months if not weeks.

This new information along with the screenshots with the upcoming feature in action was reported by Android Police. The report paints a clear picture for us about what to expect when Google launches the features. This is considering that this is the final look of the features in terms of user interface and the company does not change things before rolling them out to the public. According to the report, Duo group calling will only support seven users at any given time in comparison to the 32 users on FaceTime and four users on WhatsApp group video calls.

To initiated group video calls, the users will be required to create a group and then initiate the group video call. Taking a closer look at the features, it doesn’t look like the company has currently added the functionality of adding users to an ongoing video call. Users can create multiple groups and these groups appear at the top of the contact list for easy access.

Google Duo crosses 1 billion downloads mark on Google Play

Talking about the low light mode, the app will automatically detect if you are in “rather dark” environment or room and then ask the user to enable the low light mode. As part of this mode, the app will “automatically adjust your video in dark environments so others can see you better”.

