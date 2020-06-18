Google Duo video call support for 32 people now available to everyone

Google Duo video call support for 32 people on the web version is now available. The feature roll out was announced few weeks back but now web users can experience it themselves. The update was shared by Sanaz Ahari Lemelson, Senior Director of Product and Design, Google. She tweeted saying the 32 people support is now rolling out on the latest version of Chrome. Also Read - Google Duo adds capture mode and improved calling over low-bandwidth connection

This will allow Duo to replace Zoom and Skype for simple video calls. It has also added features such as link sharing and a family mode. Google Duo expanded group sizes from 8 to 12 at the end of March and talked about plans to increase the limit further to 32 callers in the “coming weeks”. It’s finally here. With these features, Google Duo gets an improved layout to see all the people on the call. This was also previewed a new layout as part of this expansion and it looks like this. Also Read - Google Duo will use machine learning to improve audio quality during calls

Google Duo has also added new family mode to make the service kid-friendly. The feature is added fun capabilities to the existing service. Some of the features include doodling that everyone on the feed can see. This is in addition to effects and masks available for one-to-one conversations. When you are on a call, you can enable family mode by opening the menu and tapping on the “Family” option.

Google Duo vs Zoom and others

Google Duo has become a bright star in the search giant’s gloomy social media apps for consumers. Since the outbreak of coronavirus and lockdown, Google has added new features to make Duo the best video calling service. From portrait effect and low-light mode to increased number of users on group calls, Duo has added a number of new features in the past few months.

Some might say these additions have come too late but it’s good to have more options. Zoom has been the clear leader in this segment since the start of the lockdown, but others have slowly caught up. With easy access to Duo from Chrome, users might prefer it over Zoom, which has been reported for security issues before.