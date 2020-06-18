comscore Google Duo video call support for 32 people now available to everyone | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Google Duo video call support for 32 people now available to everyone
News

Google Duo video call support for 32 people now available to everyone

News

The new feature is available with the latest Chrome update allowing users to speak with 32 people at a time.

  • Published: June 18, 2020 6:21 PM IST
Google Duo and OxygenOS integration

Google Duo video call support for 32 people on the web version is now available. The feature roll out was announced few weeks back but now web users can experience it themselves. The update was shared by Sanaz Ahari Lemelson, Senior Director of Product and Design, Google. She tweeted saying the 32 people support is now rolling out on the latest version of Chrome. Also Read - Google Duo adds capture mode and improved calling over low-bandwidth connection

This will allow Duo to replace Zoom and Skype for simple video calls. It has also added features such as link sharing and a family mode. Google Duo expanded group sizes from 8 to 12 at the end of March and talked about plans to increase the limit further to 32 callers in the “coming weeks”. It’s finally here. With these features, Google Duo gets an improved layout to see all the people on the call. This was also previewed a new layout as part of this expansion and it looks like this. Also Read - Google Duo will use machine learning to improve audio quality during calls

Google Duo has also added new family mode to make the service kid-friendly. The feature is added fun capabilities to the existing service. Some of the features include doodling that everyone on the feed can see. This is in addition to effects and masks available for one-to-one conversations. When you are on a call, you can enable family mode by opening the menu and tapping on the “Family” option.

Google Duo vs Zoom and others

Google Duo has become a bright star in the search giant’s gloomy social media apps for consumers. Since the outbreak of coronavirus and lockdown, Google has added new features to make Duo the best video calling service. From portrait effect and low-light mode to increased number of users on group calls, Duo has added a number of new features in the past few months.

Some might say these additions have come too late but it’s good to have more options. Zoom has been the clear leader in this segment since the start of the lockdown, but others have slowly caught up. With easy access to Duo from Chrome, users might prefer it over Zoom, which has been reported for security issues before.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: June 18, 2020 6:21 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Valorant Ignition series 2020 announced by Riot Games
Gaming
Valorant Ignition series 2020 announced by Riot Games
Huawei leads global smartphone market in April 2020

News

Huawei leads global smartphone market in April 2020

Two popular Xiaomi Redmi phones receive price hike in India

News

Two popular Xiaomi Redmi phones receive price hike in India

Nokia teases 5G phone with Snapdragon 690 chipset

News

Nokia teases 5G phone with Snapdragon 690 chipset

Google Duo video call support for 32 people now available

News

Google Duo video call support for 32 people now available

Most Popular

Oppo Enco W31 Review

Oppo Find X2 Pro Hands-on and First Impressions

ASUS ROG Strix GA15 Gaming Desktop Review | BGR India

OnePlus 8 Pro review: Great deal for your money

Huami Amazfit T-Rex Review

Huawei leads global smartphone market in April 2020

Two popular Xiaomi Redmi phones receive price hike in India

Nokia teases 5G phone with Snapdragon 690 chipset

Google Duo video call support for 32 people now available

Boult Audio LiveBuds TWS and ProBass FlowX launched

Adobe Photoshop Camera app first look

Speaking with BGR India: Tarun Katial, ZEE5 CEO

Speaking with BGR India: Ashim Mathur, Dolby Senior Regional Director

Oppo bets on fast charging, zoom capabilities and 5G as it enters premium smartphone market

HikeLand makes virtual world real with its early preview

Related Topics

Related Stories

Google Duo video call support for 32 people now available

News

Google Duo video call support for 32 people now available
Best Oppo Camera Phone in India

Top Products

Best Oppo Camera Phone in India
Google offers Android 11 Beta version 1.5 update: Check details

News

Google offers Android 11 Beta version 1.5 update: Check details
Google Chrome extensions discovered to be spyware

News

Google Chrome extensions discovered to be spyware
Realme X3 series listed on Flipkart ahead of June 25 India launch

News

Realme X3 series listed on Flipkart ahead of June 25 India launch

हिंदी समाचार

Xiaomi ने एक बार फिर से भारत में बढ़ाई इन दो स्मार्टफोन की कीमतें

Jio Platforms को मिला एक और बड़ा निवेशक, अब तक हुआ 1,15,693 करोड़ का निवेश

आपके स्मार्टफोन को एंड्रॉयड 11 बीटा का अपडेट मिलेगा या नहीं? ऐसे करें चेक

TCL ने भारत में 4K और 8K QLED smart TVs लॉन्च किए, कीमत 45,990 रुपये से शुरू

भारत की प्रति व्यक्ति मासिक डेटा खपत 2025 तक 25 जीबी तक पहुंचने की संभावना : एरिक्सन

Latest Videos

Adobe Photoshop Camera app first look

Features

Adobe Photoshop Camera app first look
Speaking with BGR India: Tarun Katial, ZEE5 CEO

Features

Speaking with BGR India: Tarun Katial, ZEE5 CEO
Speaking with BGR India: Ashim Mathur, Dolby Senior Regional Director

Features

Speaking with BGR India: Ashim Mathur, Dolby Senior Regional Director
Mi NoteBook 14 series: Overview

News

Mi NoteBook 14 series: Overview

News

Huawei leads global smartphone market in April 2020
News
Huawei leads global smartphone market in April 2020
Two popular Xiaomi Redmi phones receive price hike in India

News

Two popular Xiaomi Redmi phones receive price hike in India
Nokia teases 5G phone with Snapdragon 690 chipset

News

Nokia teases 5G phone with Snapdragon 690 chipset
Google Duo video call support for 32 people now available

News

Google Duo video call support for 32 people now available
Boult Audio LiveBuds TWS and ProBass FlowX launched

News

Boult Audio LiveBuds TWS and ProBass FlowX launched

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

16,499

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

16,999

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

21,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,499

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers