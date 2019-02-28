comscore
Google Duo video chat web version is now official

Google introduced Duo back in the year 2016 at its Google I/O conference along with Google Allo.

  Published: February 28, 2019 3:56 PM IST
While Google Duo is already available on Android, iOS, and Chromebooks, the search giant has now finally rolled out the web version of its video chat service. Google introduced this service back in 2016 at its I/O conference along with Google Allo.

If you already have an account in Google a Duo and want to try the web version of the video chat service, then head to duo.google.com website. After signing in, you will witness a search box with a list of your contacts beneath it. You can then search for any contact and ping or dial your desired friend’s number. Furthermore, the web version of Duo offers support for both voice and video calls, and one can even answer calls on the Web version. As of now, the video chat service works on Google Chrome, Safari, and Firefox browsers and it doesn’t support Microsoft’s Edge browser on Windows.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro launched in India: Snapdragon 675, 48MP Sony camera and more

Also Read

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro launched in India: Snapdragon 675, 48MP Sony camera and more

Besides, OnePlus lately revealed that it will deeply integrate Google Duo on its latest smartphones, including OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T. The company has already released it to the OnePlus 6 family and the other OnePlus devices are also expected to receive it via a software update soon, as per a few reports. Separately, Google will soon shut down its smart messaging app, named Allo.

Watch: Bitcoin: Everything you need to know

The search giant earlier said that it will be “pausing investment” on the Allo app. “The product as a whole has not achieved the level of traction that we’d hoped for,” Anil Sabharwal, vice president of product at Google, told The Verge. The cited source also revealed that Google will bring its virtual Assistant to Android Messages before Allo’s death.

  • Published Date: February 28, 2019 3:56 PM IST

