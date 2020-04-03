comscore Google Duo will use machine learning to improve audio quality during calls
  • Home
  • News
  • Google Duo will use machine learning to improve audio quality during calls
News

Google Duo will use machine learning to improve audio quality during calls

News

Google's new technology in Duo aims to replace audio jitter with artificial noise that sounds just like human speech.

  • Published: April 3, 2020 1:12 PM IST
Google Duo Main

Google says it has been working for some time to improve the audio quality of Duo calls. The software major is using machine learning technology to achieve it. In a blogpost on Wednesday, the company noted that the Google Duo’s audio quality will be maintained with new technology WaveNetEQ.

Related Stories


The blog notes that WaveNetEQ is based on technology from Google’s DeepMind division. It aims to replace audio jitter with artificial noise that sounds just like human speech. The reason for the audio drop in between calls is that the service can’t maintain a steady connection. Now, with WaveNetEQ, Google’s machine learning algorithm will replicate a larger portion of the missing audio.

Google begins rolling out new account switching interface on Play Store for select devices

Also Read

Google begins rolling out new account switching interface on Play Store for select devices

For example, 99 percent of Google Duo calls need to deal with packet losses, excessive jitter or network delays. Of those calls, 20 percent lose more than 3 percent of the total audio duration due to network issues, and 10 percent of calls lose more than 8 percent, noted Google.

During the ongoing coronavirus pandemic around the world, the reliability on video calling apps have increased significantly for communication. Google, which was rumored to shut down the Duo app, is now suddenly started adding new features being to the service.

Last week, Google updated the Duo video chat app once again by increasing the group video user limit from 8 to 12 people into a single group call. The new 12-person limit compares to eight for house party, 32 for Apple’s FaceTime, 50 for Skype and Messenger, and 100 for Zoom’s free tier.

Watch Video: Top 5 apps providing free services during coronavirus pandemic

Recently, the company added another useful feature to its video calling service Google Duo. It allowed users to send notes and doodles to their contacts.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: April 3, 2020 1:12 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Apple AirTags item tracker reference spotted in a new support video
News
Apple AirTags item tracker reference spotted in a new support video
Realme X60 5G tipped off be in the works

News

Realme X60 5G tipped off be in the works

Xiaomi Mi Bunny Watch 4 with 5G, dual cameras launched

News

Xiaomi Mi Bunny Watch 4 with 5G, dual cameras launched

Google Duo will use machine learning to improve audio quality during calls

News

Google Duo will use machine learning to improve audio quality during calls

Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite launched: Price, features

News

Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite launched: Price, features

Most Popular

Inbase Urban Fit smartwatch review

OnePlus 7T long-term Review

Huawei P30 Pro long-term review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Review

Oppo Enco Free Review

IIT's are helping India to fight against Coronavirus Outbreak

Apple AirTags item tracker reference spotted in a new support video

Realme X60 5G tipped off be in the works

Xiaomi Mi Bunny Watch 4 with 5G, dual cameras launched

Google Duo will use machine learning to improve audio quality during calls

5 Tips to save Mobile Data

A look at evolution of smartphone cameras based on consumer needs

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000

5 apps providing free services during coronavirus pandemic

Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Series 5G phone coming in 2020

Related Topics

Related Stories

Google Duo will use machine learning to improve audio quality during calls

News

Google Duo will use machine learning to improve audio quality during calls
Google gives $6.5 million to help fight Coronavirus misinformation

News

Google gives $6.5 million to help fight Coronavirus misinformation
Huawei wants Google Apps on its own AppGallery

News

Huawei wants Google Apps on its own AppGallery
Google Neighbourly app is shutting down

News

Google Neighbourly app is shutting down
Game of Thrones: Beyond the Wall coming to Huawei AppGallery

Gaming

Game of Thrones: Beyond the Wall coming to Huawei AppGallery

हिंदी समाचार

OnePlus 8 सीरीज के स्मार्टफोन की डिस्प्ले को मिली सबसे ज्यादा DisplayMate A+ रेटिंग

Redmi Band 14 दिनों के बैटरी लाइफ के साथ सस्ती कीमत में हुआ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

Apple जल्द ही iPhone 9 को 2020 iPhone SE नाम से करेगा लॉन्च, सामने आईं अहम जानकारियां

Redmi 8A Pro स्मार्टफोन हुआ लॉन्च, जानिए क्या है कीमत और फीचर्स

Coronavirus Tips पर गूगल ने बनाया खास डूडल, मिलेगी सभी प्रकार की जानकारी

Latest Videos

5 Tips to save Mobile Data

Features

5 Tips to save Mobile Data
Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000

Features

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000
Roller Champions: First look

Hands On

Roller Champions: First look
Top 5 apps providing free services during coronavirus pandemic

Features

Top 5 apps providing free services during coronavirus pandemic

News

IIT's are helping India to fight against Coronavirus Outbreak
News
IIT's are helping India to fight against Coronavirus Outbreak
Apple AirTags item tracker reference spotted in a new support video

News

Apple AirTags item tracker reference spotted in a new support video
Realme X60 5G tipped off be in the works

News

Realme X60 5G tipped off be in the works
Xiaomi Mi Bunny Watch 4 with 5G, dual cameras launched

News

Xiaomi Mi Bunny Watch 4 with 5G, dual cameras launched
Google Duo will use machine learning to improve audio quality during calls

News

Google Duo will use machine learning to improve audio quality during calls