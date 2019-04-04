comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Google Duplex expands to more Android phones and Apple iPhone
News

Google Duplex expands to more Android phones and Apple iPhone

News

Google Duplex relies on Assistant to make reservations on your behalf.

  • Published: April 4, 2019 2:22 PM IST
Google Duplex Sundar Pichai IO 2018 main

Google Duplex, the automated calling service first showcased at I/O 2018 last year, is expanding beyond Pixel phones in the US. The Google Assistant-powered service is starting to roll out to iPhones and Android phones beyond Google’s own Pixel phones. The search giant has officially confirmed that broader roll out of Google Duplex started this week. The service will work on devices running Android version 5.0 or higher. It will also be available on any iPhone model with the Google Assistant app installed on it.The Duplex works only in English and is currently available in 43 states in the US.

The service allows Google Assistant users to make restaurant reservations on their behalf with the help of a human-sounding robot voice. The feature debuted on Google’s Pixel devices in December last year and it was confirmed that Duplex will be available on more phones in March. Now, Google is delivering by extending Duplex to more Android smartphones and Apple iPhone. XDA Developers report that they have seen Duplex work on Samsung Galaxy S10+. It seems that Google is still in the process of making the feature work on more devices.

Google Duplex appointment making feature rolled out to 'small group' of Pixel users

Also Read

Google Duplex appointment making feature rolled out to 'small group' of Pixel users

To recall, Google demoed Duplex for the first time with a demo that showed a near-human automated voice making a phone call to make a reservation at a restaurant. Duplex, which means both ends of the communication can send and receive signals, stood out for its ability to handle interactions with a real human on the other side of the call. At the time of demo, Google did not reveal that the demo was a recorded call and not happening live on stage.

Watch: Android Q How to install

Google also failed to explicitly reveal the identity of robots to humans on the other side of the call. The demo was received with both astonishment and criticism. The lack of transparency has not helped much either and there are concerns that this could be used to exploit restaurant workers and even annoy them. Duplex has been limited to Pixel phones for now and its impact is not clear. Now that Google is expanding it to more Android phones and iPhone, it will become clear whether it solves real world problem or ends up creating a new one.

  • Published Date: April 4, 2019 2:22 PM IST

Editor's Pick

Facebook app by Cultura Colectiva exposed over 540 million record on Amazon's cloud servers
News
Facebook app by Cultura Colectiva exposed over 540 million record on Amazon's cloud servers
Google Duplex expands to more Android phones and Apple iPhone

News

Google Duplex expands to more Android phones and Apple iPhone

Apple iPhone XR vs iPhone X: Which one should you buy?

News

Apple iPhone XR vs iPhone X: Which one should you buy?

OnePlus 6T custom ROMs with working in-display fingerprint scanner are coming soon

News

OnePlus 6T custom ROMs with working in-display fingerprint scanner are coming soon

Samsung Galaxy S10e Review

Review

Samsung Galaxy S10e Review

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy S10e Review

Tecno Camon i4 First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy Buds Review

Xiaomi Redmi Go Review

Vivo APEX 2019 Concept First Impressions

Xiaomi India launches 'MI Recycle' in partnership with Cashify

Vu launches next generation Pixelight TV range, UltraSmart televisions at starting Rs 14,500

Upcoming Motorola smartphone renders with four cameras, in-display fingerprint sensors leaked

Top smartphones with triple cameras under Rs 25,000

Facebook app by Cultura Colectiva exposed over 540 million record on Amazon's cloud servers

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Treating users' data with respect is the best business model in 2019

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Related Topics

Related Stories

Google Duplex expands to more Android phones and Apple iPhone

News

Google Duplex expands to more Android phones and Apple iPhone
Samsung Galaxy S10e Review

Review

Samsung Galaxy S10e Review
Android Q Beta 2: Here is how to install the new version on all Google Pixel devices right now

How To

Android Q Beta 2: Here is how to install the new version on all Google Pixel devices right now
Android Q Beta 2 released; here is everything new from isolated storage to bubbles

News

Android Q Beta 2 released; here is everything new from isolated storage to bubbles
OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Features

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

हिंदी समाचार

'54 करोड़ फेसबुक यूजर्स का डाटा पब्लिक सर्वर पर हुआ लीक'

Airtel अपने ब्रॉडबैंड यूजर्स को फ्री में दे रहा है 1000GB डाटा, ऐसे उठाएं फायदा

TAGG Flex Review : कॉम्पैक्ट साइज और साउंड क्वॉलिटी की शानदार मिक्सिंग

TikTok को बैन करने की तैयारी में कोर्ट, बच्चों पर पड़ रहा है बुरा असर

Mi Fan Festival 2019 : फ्री में खेलें Fun & Furious रेसिंग गेम और जीतें लेटेस्ट Redmi Note 7 स्मार्टफोन

News

Xiaomi India launches 'MI Recycle' in partnership with Cashify
News
Xiaomi India launches 'MI Recycle' in partnership with Cashify
Vu launches next generation Pixelight TV range, UltraSmart televisions at starting Rs 14,500

News

Vu launches next generation Pixelight TV range, UltraSmart televisions at starting Rs 14,500
Upcoming Motorola smartphone renders with four cameras, in-display fingerprint sensors leaked

News

Upcoming Motorola smartphone renders with four cameras, in-display fingerprint sensors leaked
Top smartphones with triple cameras under Rs 25,000

News

Top smartphones with triple cameras under Rs 25,000
Facebook app by Cultura Colectiva exposed over 540 million record on Amazon's cloud servers

News

Facebook app by Cultura Colectiva exposed over 540 million record on Amazon's cloud servers