Google eliminates Huawei Mate 20 Pro from its Android Q beta page

Google recently blocked Huawei’s Android license and access to Google Play Services and the Play Store following the US crackdown on the Chinese company. Now, Google has eliminated Huawei’s Mate 20 smartphone from Android Q beta page to comply with US government’s provisions. The flagship device of Huawei joined Google’s Android 10 Q beta program around two weeks back.

In case you are not aware, the Trump administration recently placed Huawei on a trade blacklist, which means that those Chinese companies cannot deal with US companies. Furthermore, the latest Google‘s move of removing Huawei from Android Q beta page adds to uncertainty related to major Android OS future updates for Huawei smartphones. A few reports assert that the Mate 30 and Mate 30 Pro devices might come pre-installed with Huawei’s home-brewed OS.

Separately, the list of Android Q beta page reportedly now includes 20 smartphones from companies such as Nokia, Google, Asus, Essential, LG, and more. Besides, just recently, commenting on Android suspension, the Chinese company said, “Huawei has made substantial contributions to the development and growth of Android around the world. As one of Android’s key global partners, we have worked closely with their open-source platform to develop an ecosystem that has benefitted both users and the industry.”

Watch: Huawei Mate 20 Pro Review

“Huawei will continue to provide security updates and after-sales services to all existing Huawei and Honor smartphone and tablet products, covering those that have been sold and that are still in stock globally. We will continue to build a safe and sustainable software ecosystem, in order to provide the best experience for all users globally”, the company added.

A Google’s spokesperson recently said that “We are complying with the order and reviewing the implications,” the Google spokesperson said. “For users of our services, Google Play and the security protections from Google Play Protect will continue to function on existing Huawei devices”.

On a side note, Huawei’s CEO Ren Zhengfei recently spoke to Chinese media and stated that “the current practice of US politicians underestimates our strength,” Ren said, according to CCTV. “Huawei’s 5G will absolutely not be affected. In terms of 5G technologies, others won’t be able to catch up with Huawei in two or three years,” he said.