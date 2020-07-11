comscore Google engineer answers why manufacturers take so long to update
  • Home
  • News
  • Google engineer answers why manufacturers take so long to release software updates
News

Google engineer answers why manufacturers take so long to release software updates

News

Manufacturers do not update their devices say as regularly as Apple and other OS manufacturers because of the high cost involved.

  • Published: July 11, 2020 5:01 PM IST
Samsung One UI 2.0 Android 10 Samsung Galaxy M20

Several Android engineers held an AMA (Ask Me Anything) session on Reddit earlier this week, giving users a free pass to question them. One of the users wanted to know about system updates and got a reasonably long message in response. The user was curious about why several manufacturers are not able to update Android versions on a timely basis. A Google engineer has explained why manufacturers take time to release software updates and what Google does to make it easier for them to send updates. Also Read - LG launches GX soundbar with Dolby Atmos support

The most important thing to understand here is that upgrades are fundamentally a cost issue for manufacturers. Every OEM partner wants to upgrade their devices. They are, however, limited by the tough economic choices that it costs. Therefore, as explained by the Google engineer, manufacturers do not update their devices say as regularly as Apple and other OS manufacturers because of the high cost involved. Also Read - Google says Android 10 had faster adoption than any version

Watch: Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Review

Why are the upgrade costs so high? The answer has several points to add:

-Android is open source and customizable Also Read - Asus ROG Phone 3 with 6,000mAh battery spotted online ahead of July 22 India launch

-The Android ecosystem is huge

-For each device, there are several companies involved in the launch

-There are operator certification costs for each major update

According to the engineer, the first two reasons are exclusive to Android. The third and fourth are universal and also apply outside the Android ecosystem. However, the third reason is more pronounced on Android. Together, the first three reasons lead to higher upgrade costs compared to other platforms.

Android is an open-source platform, and like all open source projects, it allows modifications and customizations. This flexibility is an essential feature of Android and allows manufacturers to tailor the code to their needs. Customizations carry costs, as in all open source projects. The manufacturer takes a version of Android, makes changes, and launches it. When the next version arrives, you have to make the changes you previously created and transfer them to the new version. This takes time and effort, which leads to higher development costs.

Google explains two ways to solve the issue

The engineer explains that there are two ways to reduce these costs: one of them is for the manufacturer to contribute their changes to the open-source project, so the Android project bears that adaptation costs. This is how the Linux kernel community works. Android, however, is a different case. Many of the modifications to the Android codebase are proprietary in nature, which for various reasons, prevents them from being submitted to the open-source project. So this means that manufacturers have to adapt their own changes with each new version.

The second way is by establishing boundaries between which components the manufacturer can freely modify and which should be standard. This is where initiatives like Project Treble and Project Mainline are helping manufacturers with updates.

Although there is still a long way to go, the latest adoption figures for Android 10 seem to indicate that Google is on the right track as manufacturers are updating their devices faster than ever before. This is why Google’s efforts will continue to be focused on defining boundaries between components. This will let them make the underlying operating system increasingly upgradeable without sacrificing the flexibility and power of the open-source nature that Android provides.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: July 11, 2020 5:01 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report
thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000

Editor's Pick

Google engineer answers why manufacturers take so long to update
News
Google engineer answers why manufacturers take so long to update
Asus ROG Phone 3 spotted online ahead of July 22 India launch

News

Asus ROG Phone 3 spotted online ahead of July 22 India launch

Samsung to price Galaxy Note 20 series lower than Note 10: Report

News

Samsung to price Galaxy Note 20 series lower than Note 10: Report

Realme 3i Android 10-based kernel source code released on GitHub

News

Realme 3i Android 10-based kernel source code released on GitHub

Realme 6i India launch set for July 14: Check specs

News

Realme 6i India launch set for July 14: Check specs

Most Popular

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Review: Best Windows tablet

Poco M2 Pro Review

Realme X3 SuperZoom review

Wings Powerpods review: True wireless earbuds with power bank

Creative Outlier Air Review

LG launches GX Soundbar with Dolby Atmos support: Check availability

Google says Android 10 sees fastest adoption for any version

Google engineer answers why manufacturers take so long to update

Asus ROG Phone 3 spotted online ahead of July 22 India launch

Samsung to price Galaxy Note 20 series lower than Note 10: Report

Dell says XPS 17 has a market among creators; hints at India launch

Ericsson Mobility Report says India will have 18 million 5G users by 2025

Android 11 Beta: Here is everything new

Alternatives to banned Chinese apps including TikTok, ShareIt

BGR Talks: C Manmohan - POCO India

Related Topics

हिंदी समाचार

OnePlus Buds भारत में Amazon के जरिए सेल पर आएंगे, OnePlus Nord के साथ 21 जुलाई को होंगे लॉन्च!

Realme 6i स्मार्टफोन भारत में 14 जुलाई को होगा लॉन्च, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस, प्राइस और फीचर्स

Xiaomi भारत में 14 जुलाई को लॉन्च करेगी Mi Portable Electric Air Compressor, कार, बाइक में हवा भरना होगा आसान

BSNL ने लॉन्च किए 97 रुपये से लेकर 1999 रुपये तक के कई प्लान

OnePlus 7T सीरीज को मिला नया अपडेट, जानिए क्या नए फीचर जुड़े

Latest Videos

Nokia 5310 Review

Reviews

Nokia 5310 Review
Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Review

Reviews

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Review
Poco M2 Pro Camera Review: Quad camera setup done right

Reviews

Poco M2 Pro Camera Review: Quad camera setup done right
OnePlus 8 Pro Camera Review

Reviews

OnePlus 8 Pro Camera Review

News

LG launches GX Soundbar with Dolby Atmos support: Check availability
News
LG launches GX Soundbar with Dolby Atmos support: Check availability
Google says Android 10 sees fastest adoption for any version

News

Google says Android 10 sees fastest adoption for any version
Google engineer answers why manufacturers take so long to update

News

Google engineer answers why manufacturers take so long to update
Asus ROG Phone 3 spotted online ahead of July 22 India launch

News

Asus ROG Phone 3 spotted online ahead of July 22 India launch
Samsung to price Galaxy Note 20 series lower than Note 10: Report

News

Samsung to price Galaxy Note 20 series lower than Note 10: Report

new arrivals in india

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

16,499

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

21,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers