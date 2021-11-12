comscore Google entry into the OEM and navigation service space will change the market scenario
  • Home
  • News
  • Google entry into the OEM and navigation service space will change the market scenario
News

Google entry into the OEM and navigation service space will change the market scenario

News

The rapid adoption of Google's Android Automotive Operating System (AAOS) by OEMs and the default inclusion of Google Maps on the platform gives the already popular service an even greater strategic advantage.

  • Published: November 12, 2021 6:11 PM IST
google

According to a recent report, tech giant Google’s entry into OEM navigation and location-based service space will change the dynamics of the market. The company is rapidly adopting Android Automotive Operating System (AAOS) by OEMs. Also Read - PUBG New State reportedly bricking Android devices: Details here

The rapid adoption of Google’s Android Automotive Operating System (AAOS) by OEMs and the default inclusion of Google Maps on the platform gives the already popular service an even greater strategic advantage. Also Read - Google expands its flood forecasting system all across India: How it works

According to market research firm Strategy Analytics, the transition of Android from simply a smartphone projection solution to a full embedded operating system has really shaken up the infotainment and navigation segment. Also Read - Google Home app update brings remote control for Android TV, Google TV: Report

“With several new OEM commitments to the platform, its clear that Google’s services will be a force to be reckoned with by the incumbent players, whether they like it or not,” said senior analyst Edward Sanchez.

Google’s aggressive entry into the automotive space has been a real wake-up call for the legacy players in this market.

“Those that thought the company’s ambitions in the segment ended with Android Auto were sadly mistaken. It’s a whole new game now, and the key to success will be ongoing innovation,” added Richard Robinson, director of Strategy Analytics’ Infotainment and Telematics service.

Google announced at its annual developer conference earlier this year that it’s extending its Android for Cars App Library, which is available as part of Jetpack, to support the Android Automotive operating system.

“Build apps that help users connect on the road through Android Automotive OS and Android Auto. Users who have a vehicle with Android Automotive OS can install your app onto their vehicle’s infotainment system,” according to Google.

Android Auto lets users connect their phone (Android 5.0 or higher) to a compatible vehicle to display a driver-optimized version of your app directly on the console.

Android Auto is an app that runs on the user’s phone and wirelessly communicates with the vehicle’s infotainment system.

Meanwhile, Android Automotive OS is modeled after its open-source mobile operating system that runs on Linux.

(Inputs from IANS)

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: November 12, 2021 6:11 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Battlegrounds Mobile India announced Esports tournament with Jio, MediaTek, winner to win Rs 12.5 Lakh
Gaming
Battlegrounds Mobile India announced Esports tournament with Jio, MediaTek, winner to win Rs 12.5 Lakh
Google entry into the OEM and navigation service space will change the market scenario

News

Google entry into the OEM and navigation service space will change the market scenario

Airtel vs Reliance Jio vs BSNL: Best prepaid plans under Rs 999

Telecom

Airtel vs Reliance Jio vs BSNL: Best prepaid plans under Rs 999

Netflix rolls out AV1 codec for select smart TVs and PS4 Pro

Apps

Netflix rolls out AV1 codec for select smart TVs and PS4 Pro

Top 5 educational websites for free certification courses: Udemy, Code Academy, EDX more

News

Top 5 educational websites for free certification courses: Udemy, Code Academy, EDX more

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Battlegrounds Mobile India announced Esports tournament with Jio, MediaTek, winner to win Rs 12.5 Lakh

Google entry into the OEM and navigation service space will change the market scenario

Airtel vs Reliance Jio vs BSNL: Best prepaid plans under Rs 999

Top 5 educational websites for free certification courses: Udemy, Code Academy, EDX more

PUBG: New State reportedly bricking Android devices: Details here

PUBG New State released in India, but is it really safe to play?

Charging phone overnight is risky, and 4 other things to never do on your phone

How to clean a dust clogged air purifier filter

Top 5 things to know about Mark Zuckerberg's vision for metaverse

Upcoming Smartphones in November 2021

Related Topics

Related Stories

Google entry into the OEM and navigation service space will change the market scenario

News

Google entry into the OEM and navigation service space will change the market scenario
PUBG: New State reportedly bricking Android devices: Details here

Gaming

PUBG: New State reportedly bricking Android devices: Details here
Want to link your bank account on PhonePe? Here's how to do it

How To

Want to link your bank account on PhonePe? Here's how to do it
Google to alert users about floods from all around India

News

Google to alert users about floods from all around India
Google Home app update brings remote control for Android TV, Google TV: Report

Smart TVs

Google Home app update brings remote control for Android TV, Google TV: Report

हिंदी समाचार

पबजी न्यू स्टेट का नया अपडेट हुआ रिलीज, अब नहीं होगी गेमिंग में कोई प्रॉब्लम

Instagram Reels में जुड़ गए TikTok वाले दो धांसू फीचर्स, वीडियो बनेगा और भी बेहतर

रियलमी और ओप्पो के अपकमिंग स्मार्टफोन मिनटों में फुल चार्ज कर देंगे आपका फोन

अगले महीने की इस तारीक को लॉन्च हो सकता है Xiaomi 12, जानें इस फोन की पूरी डिटेल

ट्विटर में अब बड़ी इमेज अपलोड करना होगा आसान, ऑटो क्रॉप का ऑप्शन हुआ बंद

Latest Videos

e-Amrit website launched for electric vehicles EVs in India

News

e-Amrit website launched for electric vehicles EVs in India
Dyson Purifier Hot + Cold: Is it the best buy in India?

Reviews

Dyson Purifier Hot + Cold: Is it the best buy in India?
How to play Netflix games on smartphones? | How to install Netflix games on Android and iPhone?

News

How to play Netflix games on smartphones? | How to install Netflix games on Android and iPhone?
moto e40 Review in English | Is it a Best Budget Smartphone ?

Reviews

moto e40 Review in English | Is it a Best Budget Smartphone ?

News

Battlegrounds Mobile India announced Esports tournament with Jio, MediaTek, winner to win Rs 12.5 Lakh
Gaming
Battlegrounds Mobile India announced Esports tournament with Jio, MediaTek, winner to win Rs 12.5 Lakh
Google entry into the OEM and navigation service space will change the market scenario

News

Google entry into the OEM and navigation service space will change the market scenario
Airtel vs Reliance Jio vs BSNL: Best prepaid plans under Rs 999

Telecom

Airtel vs Reliance Jio vs BSNL: Best prepaid plans under Rs 999
Top 5 educational websites for free certification courses: Udemy, Code Academy, EDX more

News

Top 5 educational websites for free certification courses: Udemy, Code Academy, EDX more
PUBG: New State reportedly bricking Android devices: Details here

Gaming

PUBG: New State reportedly bricking Android devices: Details here

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Best Sellers