comscore Google to alert users about floods from all around India
  • Home
  • News
  • Google expands its flood forecasting system all across India: How it works
News

Google expands its flood forecasting system all across India: How it works

News

While most global flood alerts only provide information on how much a river will rise (e.g. 30 cm), Google "flood alerts display inundation maps, which show the extent and depth of flooding right on top of Google Maps, so people can visualise this critical information more easily"

  • Updated: November 12, 2021 3:50 PM IST
flood-near-me-1200

Google's flood forecasting system is now live all over India

Google has announced that it has expanded its flood forecasting initiative all over India. This will help people stay alert by sending flood alerts. Also Read - Google Home app update brings remote control for Android TV, Google TV: Report

The initiative which began in 2018, to help combat the catastrophic damage from floods each year, was covering an area with about 220 million people. It has now been “expanded to cover an area with over 360 million people”, the company wrote in a blogpost this week. Also Read - Google's 'Pet Portraits' feature can now find your pet's ancient doppelgänger

Google, Google Near me Also Read - How to block inappropriate content for kids on YouTube, Netflix

From sending out 40 million potentially life-saving alerts, in the first three years, it almost tripled the alerts by sending out “over 115 million” in 2021.

The flood forecasting initiative works as part of Google’s broader Crisis Response programme which provides people access to trusted information and resources in critical moments.

“Our flood forecasting system is now live in all of India and Bangladesh, and we are working to expand these life-saving alerts to countries in South Asia and South America. And eventually, we want them to be available everywhere,” it said in the blogpost.

The company said it aims to make the “alerts more local, accessible, actionable and accurate”.

While most global flood alerts only provide information on how much a river will rise (e.g. 30 cm), Google “flood alerts display inundation maps, which show the extent and depth of flooding right on top of Google Maps, so people can visualise this critical information more easily”.

The tech giant recently also launched the Google Flood Hub to make flood data even more hyper-local. It allows people to zoom into the inundation maps to find information about the same flood, and focus on highly specific areas, such as a village.

“The Flood Hub provides the same depth and flood extent information in a more visual format that helps people to understand the current and forecasted flood situation in their area instantly. This site will be our primary resource for local, visual forecast information moving forward,” the post said.

The company has also partnered with multiple local aid organisations such as the Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS), to help send alerts to people without smartphones or internet access.

(With Inputs from IANS)

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: November 12, 2021 3:49 PM IST
  • Updated Date: November 12, 2021 3:50 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Sony to cut production for PS5 even more due to component and logistics constraints: Report
Gaming
Sony to cut production for PS5 even more due to component and logistics constraints: Report
Instagram brings TikTok's Text to Speech, Voice Effects audio tools to Reels

How To

Instagram brings TikTok's Text to Speech, Voice Effects audio tools to Reels

Want to link your bank account on PhonePe? Here's how to do it

How To

Want to link your bank account on PhonePe? Here's how to do it

Google to alert users about floods from all around India

News

Google to alert users about floods from all around India

Looking to buy a 5G phone? 5 cheapest 5G smartphones in India right now

Photo Gallery

Looking to buy a 5G phone? 5 cheapest 5G smartphones in India right now

Looking to buy a 5G phone? 5 cheapest 5G smartphones in India right now

Photo Gallery

Looking to buy a 5G phone? 5 cheapest 5G smartphones in India right now

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Sony to cut production for PS5 even more due to component and logistics constraints: Report

Want to link your bank account on PhonePe? Here's how to do it

Google to alert users about floods from all around India

Genshin Impact 2.3 live stream countdown begins: New characters, weapons, here's what to expect

Man hires woman to slap him every time he uses Facebook at work, Elon Musk is happy

PUBG New State released in India, but is it really safe to play?

Charging phone overnight is risky, and 4 other things to never do on your phone

How to clean a dust clogged air purifier filter

Top 5 things to know about Mark Zuckerberg's vision for metaverse

Upcoming Smartphones in November 2021

Related Topics

Related Stories

Want to link your bank account on PhonePe? Here's how to do it

How To

Want to link your bank account on PhonePe? Here's how to do it
Google to alert users about floods from all around India

News

Google to alert users about floods from all around India
Google Home app update brings remote control for Android TV, Google TV: Report

Smart TVs

Google Home app update brings remote control for Android TV, Google TV: Report
Google will allow you to search for your pet's ancient look-alikes

Apps

Google will allow you to search for your pet's ancient look-alikes
Google Maps for iOS gets this much-awaited feature, here's how to use it

How To

Google Maps for iOS gets this much-awaited feature, here's how to use it

हिंदी समाचार

अगले महीने की इस तारीक को लॉन्च हो सकता है Xiaomi 12, जानें इस फोन की पूरी डिटेल

ट्विटर में अब बड़ी इमेज अपलोड करना होगा आसान, ऑटो क्रॉप का ऑप्शन हुआ बंद

Free Fire Diamonds ऐसे खरीदने पर फ्री मिलेगा Otho, जानिए तरीका

अमेजन प्राइम वीडियो में आया एक नया फीचर, 30 सेकंड की क्लिप क्रिएट करने का मिलेगा मौका

PUBG New State का जलवा, लॉन्च होते ही Google Play Store पर 1 करोड़ से ज्यादा डाउनलोड

Latest Videos

Dyson Purifier Hot + Cold: Is it the best buy in India?

Reviews

Dyson Purifier Hot + Cold: Is it the best buy in India?
How to play Netflix games on smartphones? | How to install Netflix games on Android and iPhone?

News

How to play Netflix games on smartphones? | How to install Netflix games on Android and iPhone?
moto e40 Review in English | Is it a Best Budget Smartphone ?

Reviews

moto e40 Review in English | Is it a Best Budget Smartphone ?
Top 5 Smartphones You Can Buy Under Rs 30,000 - Realme X7 Max 5G, Poco F3 GT, OnePlus Nord 2

News

Top 5 Smartphones You Can Buy Under Rs 30,000 - Realme X7 Max 5G, Poco F3 GT, OnePlus Nord 2

News

Sony to cut production for PS5 even more due to component and logistics constraints: Report
Gaming
Sony to cut production for PS5 even more due to component and logistics constraints: Report
Want to link your bank account on PhonePe? Here's how to do it

How To

Want to link your bank account on PhonePe? Here's how to do it
Google to alert users about floods from all around India

News

Google to alert users about floods from all around India
Genshin Impact 2.3 live stream countdown begins: New characters, weapons, here's what to expect

Gaming

Genshin Impact 2.3 live stream countdown begins: New characters, weapons, here's what to expect
Man hires woman to slap him every time he uses Facebook at work, Elon Musk is happy

News

Man hires woman to slap him every time he uses Facebook at work, Elon Musk is happy

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Best Sellers