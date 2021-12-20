comscore Google explains how Pegasus spyware was used to hack into iPhones
  • Home
  • News
  • Google explains how NSO Group hacked into iPhones using Pegasus spyware
News

Google explains how NSO Group hacked into iPhones using Pegasus spyware

News

Apple has already fixed this vulnerability in the iOS update that was released on September 13, 2021.

Apple iPhone

Image: Pixabay

NSO Group’s spyware, Pegasus, has made headlines for being used by governments to spy on hundreds of journalists, activists, academicians, businessmen and government officials around the world. Now, Google, in a detailed blog post, has explained how the spyware was used for hacking into iPhones without users’ knowledge. Also Read - Foxconn India workers protest after over 150 staffers hospitalised for food poisoning

In a blog post by the Project Zero team, Google called the hack “one of the most technically sophisticated exploits”. The company also said that this hack demonstrates that the NSO Group’s Pegasus software has spyware capabilities that were previously thought to be accessible to only a handful of nation states. Also Read - Apple AirPods 3 review: A go-to pair with a blend of enhanced audio, new look

How Pegasus hacks into iPhones

Google said that earlier the one-click exploit required the target to click on the phishing link for the hack to work. But now, the NSO Group is offering its clients zero-click exploitation technology, which requires no user interaction at all. Simply said, the attacker doesn’t need to send phishing messages. Instead, the exploit just works silently in the background. “Short of not using a device, there is no way to prevent exploitation by a zero-click exploit; it’s a weapon against which there is no defense,” Google wrote in the post. Also Read - WhatsApp might let group admins delete messages for everyone

How this exploit works is simple. The hack uses support for GIF files in iMessage to target users. As a part of the hack, the hackers insert a PDF file into an iPhone by disguising it in the form of a GIF. After that, a vulnerability in the compression tool for PDFs is used to process text in images, following which it builds a virtual computer inside the iPhone that acts as a command centre and sends instructions to carry out the hack.

“Using over 70,000 segment commands defining logical bit operations, they define a small computer architecture…which they use to search memory and perform arithmetic operations. It’s not as fast as Javascript, but it’s fundamentally computationally equivalent,” the company added.

What is worrisome is that hackers just need the phone number of the Apple ID of the target to hack into the iPhone without letting the user know.

How to protect yourself from this hack?

The good news is that Apple has already fixed this vulnerability in the iOS update that was released on September 13, 2021. So, all you need to do is update your iPhone to the latest available OS update.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: December 20, 2021 1:52 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Best 2GB prepaid plans from Airtel, Reliance Jio, and Vodafone-Idea: Unlimited calling, daily data benefit, OTT subscriptions
Telecom
Best 2GB prepaid plans from Airtel, Reliance Jio, and Vodafone-Idea: Unlimited calling, daily data benefit, OTT subscriptions
Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050 GPU for affordable laptops to be made available in Spring 2022

Laptops

Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050 GPU for affordable laptops to be made available in Spring 2022

How chip shortage is forcing Toyota to shut down factories

News

How chip shortage is forcing Toyota to shut down factories

Google explains how Pegasus spyware was used to hack into iPhones

News

Google explains how Pegasus spyware was used to hack into iPhones

How to get The Vanishing of Ethan Carter for free online

Gaming

How to get The Vanishing of Ethan Carter for free online

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

OnePlus Nord 2 CE spotted on BIS website: India launch soon?

Best 2GB prepaid plans from Airtel, Reliance Jio, and Vodafone-Idea: Unlimited calling, daily data benefit, OTT subscriptions

Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050 GPU for affordable laptops to be made available in Spring 2022

How chip shortage is forcing Toyota to shut down factories

Google explains how Pegasus spyware was used to hack into iPhones

Scanner Go App users and features

Samsung Galaxy Tab 8 Launched

How to save on Netflix, Disney+ Hotastar and Amazon Prime Video subscriptions

Omicron effect: How tech companies are preparing for the new COVID variant

Instagram New Feature Tutorial

Related Topics

Related Stories

Google explains how Pegasus spyware was used to hack into iPhones

News

Google explains how Pegasus spyware was used to hack into iPhones
Food poisoning at Foxconn s India unit trigger massive protest

News

Food poisoning at Foxconn s India unit trigger massive protest
Apple AirPods 3 review: A go to pair with a blend of enhanced audio, new look

Reviews

Apple AirPods 3 review: A go to pair with a blend of enhanced audio, new look
WhatsApp expected to tweak its camera UI: Check details

Apps

WhatsApp expected to tweak its camera UI: Check details
Why is Mark Zuckerberg's metaverse dream not pragmatic just yet?

Opinions

Why is Mark Zuckerberg's metaverse dream not pragmatic just yet?

हिंदी समाचार

Free Fire में इस सप्ताह पा सकते हैं Evil Slayer और Blood Buster बंडल, जानें कैसे

Free Fire में आज फ्री मिलेंगे Winter Basher समेत ढेरों रिवॉर्ड, नए इवेंट में आया मौका

Free Fire में ऐसे मिलेगी Merry Snowman लेजेंडरी ग्रेनेड स्किन, जानिए आसान तरीका

Vivo ने दिखाया अपना अपकमिंग स्मार्टवॉच Vivo Watch 2, डिजाइन और खास स्पेसिफिकेशन का हुआ खुलासा

Lexus RZ इलेक्ट्रिक SUV अगले साल होगी लॉन्च, जानिए क्या हो सकता है खास

Latest Videos

Scanner Go App | Best Scanner App ? Lets Find out | BGR India

Features

Scanner Go App | Best Scanner App ? Lets Find out | BGR India
Samsung Galaxy Tab 8 Launched | BGR India Shorts

News

Samsung Galaxy Tab 8 Launched | BGR India Shorts
Aadhaar Cards May Soon Use Artificial Intelligence, BlockChain, Machine Learning for Safety

News

Aadhaar Cards May Soon Use Artificial Intelligence, BlockChain, Machine Learning for Safety
realme Smart Home Gadgets Launched | Check out the First Look | BGR India

Hands On

realme Smart Home Gadgets Launched | Check out the First Look | BGR India

News

OnePlus Nord 2 CE spotted on BIS website: India launch soon?
Mobiles
OnePlus Nord 2 CE spotted on BIS website: India launch soon?
Best 2GB prepaid plans from Airtel, Reliance Jio, and Vodafone-Idea: Unlimited calling, daily data benefit, OTT subscriptions

Telecom

Best 2GB prepaid plans from Airtel, Reliance Jio, and Vodafone-Idea: Unlimited calling, daily data benefit, OTT subscriptions
Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050 GPU for affordable laptops to be made available in Spring 2022

Laptops

Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050 GPU for affordable laptops to be made available in Spring 2022
How chip shortage is forcing Toyota to shut down factories

News

How chip shortage is forcing Toyota to shut down factories
Google explains how Pegasus spyware was used to hack into iPhones

News

Google explains how Pegasus spyware was used to hack into iPhones

new arrivals in india

Moto G51 5G
Moto G51 5G

14,999

Tecno Spark 8T
Tecno Spark 8T

8,999

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

45,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

74,999

Realme GT Neo 2
Realme GT Neo 2

31,999

Vivo X70 Pro Plus
Vivo X70 Pro Plus

84,990

Vivo X70 Pro
Vivo X70 Pro

51,990

Poco C31
Poco C31

10,999

Best Sellers