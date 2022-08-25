Which company collects the most data? The answer will surprise you

In the age of the Internet, data is the most important currency. It is used not just for gaining insights into users’ usgae patterns in a bid to improve applications and services but also for customising features to users’ needs and for providing targeted ads for advertising among other things. While all companies collect data, some companies collect it a bit more than others. Now a new report has highlighted the companies that collect the highest amount of data in the world. Also Read - iPhone 14, Watch Series 8 and AirPods Pro 2 to be launched at Apple's ‘Far Out’ event on September 7

According to a study by Stockapps.com, Big Tech companies, which includes Google, Facebook, Amazon, Twitter and Apple collect the highest amount of data. Of these, Google harvests the highest amount of data.

This data collection doesn't happen randomly. Rather, companies harvest data points that are relevant to them. These data points can be your location, your interests, your user name and the topics that you talk about often among other things. "Each of these data firms focuses on a particular category of data and not the quantity of data," the report noted.

As per the study, Google leads the bandwagon by collecting a total of 39 data points. This is not exactly surprising as its entire business model relies on data. It relies on this data for targeted advertising rather than relying on third-party trackers.

It is followed by Twitter that collects a total of 24 data point and Amazon, which collects 23 data point. Surprisingly, Facebook (now Meta) collects just 14 data points, which puts it on the fourth spot. Interestingly, while Twitter collects more data than Facebook, the study says with Mark Zuckerberg-led company, ‘most of the data they store is information users enter’.

Apple, on the other hand, collects the least amount of data among the Big Tech firms. As per the study it collects just 12 data points.

“Apple is in a league above Amazon in protecting user privacy. It is the most privacy-conscious firm out there. Apple only stores the information that is necessary to maintain users’ accounts. This is because their website is not as reliant on advertising revenue as are Google, Twitter, and Facebook,” the study noted.